Pathway Career Fair

October 24 – 26
Maria Cavazos, Student ReporterSeptember 19, 2023

The Pathway Career Fair will be held on October 24th at Central Campus in the lobby, October 25 at the North Campus in the lobby, and October 26 at South Campus in the Atrium from 11 a.m. to 1p.m.

“The Career and Transfer office is just one of the best-hidden gems that San Jacinto College offers,” says Illneisha Davis, Coordinator and Career Advisor -Central campus.

The Pathway Career Fair hosts college recruitment booths representing different universities.  The fair is meant to facilitate transfers and conduct other student processes, as students can speak to advisors from other universities and if applicable, apply for San Jacinto Fall 2023 graduation.

The Career and Transfer office encourages students to visit the fair. The Pathway Career Fair is just one of the various events the Career and Transfer office holds during the school year. 

“We are a small but mighty team, and I encourage students to visit us repeatedly; different perspectives offer different insight into a student’s needs,” says Davis.

Additional Career and Transfer events include The Employee Networking event and the JC Penny Partnership.

This September the Careers and Transfer office has partnered with JC Penny to discount professional attire to San Jacinto students. Students are able to stop by the JC Penny at The Shops at Stone Park location or the Fairmont location in Pasadena, Texas and were given discounts on the attire or coupons to use after the event.  

Jobs and internships can also be accessed through San Jac Works, an interactive and application-based online job database for students.

For more information about the Careers and Transfers office visit https://www.sanjac.edu/support/career-support/jobs-internships.
