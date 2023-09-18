More than an Honor Society: SJCD Induction Ceremony

The Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society is holding a district-wide induction ceremony to induct and recognize all of its incoming students. The ceremony will take place at central campus on Friday, September 29 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Students participating in the ceremony are expected to arrive by 6:30 p.m in the CPET building in C45.

“Phi Theta Kappa is an international honor society, and the goal really depends on what each student

wants out of it,” says Sherilyn Reynolds, the Mu Omicron Chapter Advisor.

Family and friends are encouraged to attend the ceremony to support their loved ones.

“It’s a big deal when you get inducted into an honor society, of course family should go,” says Reynolds.

Prior to the ceremony, students are sent a form addressing how to properly spell and pronounce their

names. The form also includes a space for students to recognize anyone who encouraged them to join

PTK.

“As [the announcers] call your name they read part of what you wrote and as you walk across the stage

it’s displayed behind you on the screen,” says Reynolds.

PTK has been around since 1918 with about 250,000 members currently. It is a lifetime membership

unless a student’s GPA drops significantly below 3.5.

“Most students join for the scholarships,” says Reynolds, “because if you’re going to a four-year college in

Texas, many will give out automatic PTK scholarships.”

There is a one-time fee of $105 to join Phi Theta Kappa Mu Omicron. A limited amount of scholarships are available for those students who cannot cover the one-time fee.

“What I tell people is if you can save a little of your financial aid money, or if you work, you should be able to cover the one-time fee” says Reynolds, “We can also help students save up money, if need be.”

Members have from September 15 to December 15 to join and pay the chapter fee. Not everyone that joins PTK is joining for scholarships.

“Other students want to join [PTK] for the camaraderie, we have projects that we work on, and it brings

students together,” says Reynolds.

While Phi Theta Kappa is active in the community and participates in research-based projects, however, it is not mandatory for everyone involved.

“Students can put as much or as little as they want into Phi Theta Kappa as they want,” says Reynolds.

“The ones that want to stretch themselves come to the meetings and attend the events.”

According to Reynolds, the chapter has grown a lot by students spreading the word. For more information email [email protected].