Miguel Covarrubias: Caricaturista

The Art Gallery will host a soft opening and art show Monday, September 18th, 2023, and art will continue to be on display for the public through Friday, November 3rd. The Art Gallery is located in Building C-21 Room 163.

“The art gallery is part of the Art & Design Department at San Jacinto College and is responsible for hosting up to six art exhibitions per academic year,” says Carmen Champion, Gallery Coordinator.

The art gallery was previously located at South Campus, however, that building is currently under construction, so the college relocated the gallery to a new location.

“The new gallery is now located in the Grand Hall near the library in Building C-21 Room 163 which was previously a conference room/meeting space,” says Champion.

The art gallery features exhibitions from local, national, and international artists exposing visitors to a diverse range of ideas and thoughts, encouraging conversation, and cultivating creative problem-solving.

“The gallery space is a teaching tool that gives students seeking a degree in Fine Arts hands-on experience in understanding what it takes to submit their work to be shown in a professional gallery setting,” says Champion.

Students who are enrolled in studio courses such as drawing, painting, ceramics, design, printmaking, digital media & photography will be arranged for the public to see their art pieces.

“At the end of each semester, we have an exhibition dedicated to displaying the work of students taking studio courses,” says Champion.

Champion adds that the gallery is a place for engagement for all students, faculty, staff, and administration that fosters a culture of belonging and we are thankful the college values the important role the gallery can bring to the entire college campus community.

The new gallery has a modern industrial aesthetic with stained concrete flooring, brick walls, an exposed ceiling, new modern seating, track lighting, custom-built shelving specific to storing works of art, and a reception desk to greet visitors.

For more information visit https://www.sanjac.edu/programs/areas-of-study/arts/art-design/central-campus-gallery.