All about the San Jacinto North Campus Ministry
Nichos of the Afterlife
Just Stop!
San Jac's Newest campus
La Porte Pipeline Update
Building a Legacy
Coach Kelly Saenz Leads Ravens into a New Season
Houston's 3rd Annual Art Bike Parade and Festival
New Interim Head Coach, New Season
A Table for the City
Spicing Up the Community
The Birthday Joy Program
SJC Art Students Showcase Talent in Pop-Up Show
Travel Back in Time
San Jac Expands Mental Health Support
Mental Health Awareness
Cinco de Mayo 2024
Nichos of the Afterlife

Byline photo of Eros Lopez
Eros Lopez, Student ReporterOctober 25, 2024

Now, until November 6 San Jac Black Box Art Gallery located in the library on Central campus will exhibit “Nichos of the Afterlife”. The exhibit was created and led by Chicana artist Tina Hernandez. This exhibit is in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month and a life-sized representation of a “Nicho”, a Mexican shadow box or craft associated with Dia de Los Muertos and Mexican culture.

“Showcasing Nichos of the Afterlife is a way for everyone to partake in this beautiful tradition and for people to interpret it the way they want to interpret or celebrate it because why be gatekeepers, this is the way to allow people to have that conversation about life and death,” says Tina Hernandez, the artist behind Nichos of the Afterlife. 

The exhibit is light and colorful filled with ceramic butterflies, walls covered in yellow, and a photograph of two people in Dia de Los Muertos fashion who seem happy in a kitchen.

“Usually, we associate death with the cemeteries, the color black, and the crying, but it’s so much more than that and this tradition helped me open my eyes to how life and death can be perceived differently,” says Hernandez.

Hernandez sees the beauty within death and invites those to see the exhibit so that they too can embark on a change of perspective. 

 When creating the life-sized Nicho, the artist used several different ceramic items found from flea markets and Hispanic-owned shops as well as crafting much of the other artwork herself something she has grown accustomed to and enjoyed for years.

“As kids, we would go to the thrift store and garage sale for our clothes and that continued when I got the bug to express myself and I thought that if this is what I am working with then let me express myself using that. And now when I make an exhibit, I think to myself, I need to find these things or make them, and I like that part too, problem solving, it is like a puzzle you must figure out,” says Hernandez.

Hernandez enjoys acquiring materials or items that can be accessible to anyone and finds the process enjoyable. A glimmer of that is reflected within her exhibit as the artwork is well-thought-out, well-made, and well-organized. 

Nichos of the Afterlife provides insight into who Hernandez is as a Chicana of the arts and hopes to inspire others to create.

“Shoot if you wanted to create a scene you could too! Other people can continue this project, create your own little scene,” says Hernandez.

For more information on “Nichos of the Afterlife” and Hernandez’s future exhibits visit her website at www.lalibertina.com or @la_libertina on Instagram.

Eros Lopez
Eros Lopez, Student Reporter
Eros Lopez, is as young Communications major on his way to greatness. Lopez, a Houston native will soon be returning to study Electronic Media at Texas State University in San Marcos Texas, San Marcos not only provides a scene for school, it is also near the water which is an environment in which Lopez finds serenity.  Lopez is a stellar swimmer and swim coach. In his spare time Lopez enjoys intricate thinking that involves enjoying the challenges of board games with friends, discovering new places & people, or simply indulging at home with his talent for drawing. Lopez developed his passion for drawing while multitasking in lectures in his primary school days. His favorite style of drawing is the cartoon type because it expresses a sense of kookiness and fun. Lopez is nothing short of the word ambitious as he is confident and prepared to embark on his new upcoming educational journey. Lopez desires to delve into his passion for theater and expand his knowledge in the magazine & radio field, and maybe even start his own media group where he can share ideas and mentor others along the way. Lopez empathetic nature makes him the perfect candidate for anything about the media. A perfect day for Lopez would be to engage in a little bit of everything good. Lopez's day starts early with a perfect amount of rest and breakfast. After breakfast and planning the most creative outfits for the occasion, Lopez is likely to take a trip with friends to venture into new cities. 