Just Stop!

“The Clothesline Project is a program that began in 1990 to address the issue of violence against women. It’s a vehicle for women affected by violence to express their emotions by decorating a shirt & hanging it on a clothesline to be viewed by others as testimony to the problem of violence against women. With the support of many, it has since spread world-wide.”

The Clothesline Project will be displayed on each San Jac campus. Central campus on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, in building C-14, Student Center, South campus on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, in building S-8, Academic Hall (under the stairs connecting to S.6 Welcome Center), and North campus, Thursday, October 31, 2024, in building N-12, Student Center.

Colleges, Universities, organizations, and other non-profits participate in the Clothesline Project all over the world. For more information visit https://www.theclotheslineproject.org/