The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
All about the San Jacinto North Campus Ministry
All about the San Jacinto North Campus Ministry
Nichos of the Afterlife
Nichos of the Afterlife
Just Stop!
Just Stop!
San Jac's Newest campus
San Jac’s Newest campus
La Porte Pipeline Update
La Porte Pipeline Update
Building a Legacy
Building a Legacy
Coach Kelly Saenz Leads Ravens into a New Season
Coach Kelly Saenz Leads Ravens into a New Season
Houston's 3rd Annual Art Bike Parade and Festival
Houston’s 3rd Annual Art Bike Parade and Festival
New Interim Head Coach, New Season
New Interim Head Coach, New Season
Softball Winter Camp
A Table for the City
A Table for the City
Spicing Up the Community
Spicing Up the Community
The Birthday Joy Program
The Birthday Joy Program
SJC Art Students Showcase Talent in Pop-Up Show
SJC Art Students Showcase Talent in Pop-Up Show
Travel Back in Time
Travel Back in Time
San Jac Expands Mental Health Support
San Jac Expands Mental Health Support
Alexandra Rivera
Building Their Brand: How Creative Students Are Shaping Their Digital Identities for Success
Mental Health Awareness
Mental Health Awareness
SJC student Jamilah Beene with mother Leticia Anderson
Mother’s Day
Cinco de Mayo 2024
Cinco de Mayo 2024
The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times

Just Stop!

The Clothesline Project to End DV
StaffOctober 25, 2024
Just Stop!

“The Clothesline Project is a program that began in 1990 to address the issue of violence against women. It’s a vehicle for women affected by violence to express their emotions by decorating a shirt & hanging it on a clothesline to be viewed by others as testimony to the problem of violence against women. With the support of many, it has since spread world-wide.”

The Clothesline Project will be displayed on each San Jac campus.  Central campus on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, in building C-14, Student Center, South campus on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, in building S-8, Academic Hall (under the stairs connecting to S.6 Welcome Center), and North campus, Thursday, October 31, 2024, in building N-12, Student Center. 

Colleges, Universities, organizations, and other non-profits participate in the Clothesline Project all over the world. For more information visit https://www.theclotheslineproject.org/

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Showcase
A Table for the City
A Table for the City
Spicing Up the Community
Spicing Up the Community
Art + Fun
Art + Fun
The Birthday Joy Program
The Birthday Joy Program
All about the San Jacinto North Campus Ministry
All about the San Jacinto North Campus Ministry
SJC Art Students Showcase Talent in Pop-Up Show
SJC Art Students Showcase Talent in Pop-Up Show