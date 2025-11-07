Latest Accents Released

The latest edition of Accents, San Jacinto College’s student literary magazine, is now available on the San Jacinto website, showcasing a collection of creative writing and visual art by students. The authors and artists who were published in this year’s Accents magazine gathered for a press release party to celebrate and discuss the creative process.

Artist Alex Ross created “Lambs to Slaughter,” a painting that shows three lambs standing upright, wearing red suits and green neckties.

“This is the first time anyone has seen my art. It makes me nervous,” says Ross.

Some Accents authors are seeing their work published for the first time.

Artist Malena Sauceda showcased “Tree Says ‘Hi’,” an abstract painting that shows trees with eyes in front of a big sun.

Sauceda describes her reaction to seeing her art on the front cover of the magazine.

“I was like ‘Is that real?’ It’s a dream,” says Sauceda.

Sauceda takes her art everywhere she goes.

“It kind of just comes to me. I always have my sketchbook with me and I have to catch it,” says Sauceda.

Author Aaron Burke wrote “The Forever Man”, a story of a man who found the fountain of youth and amassed great wealth over centuries.

Burke shares his motivation behind his piece.

“I wanted to emphasize the story of a mortal who’s been given so much life and never slowed down to live it,” says Burke.

Burke taps into his sense of vulnerability through writing.

“It would help me work through feelings as I would write it down,” says Burke.

Artist Drew Narvaez showcased “Man in the Eyes of Passed Men”, a collage of clipped images of stone statues and hieroglyphic imagery to create the face of a man.

Narvaez talks about the uncertainty of a final product.

“You don’t really know how it’s going to turn out until you finish it,” says Narvaez.

Author Zachary Cummings wrote “Mechanical Agony: The Unwilling Cyborg’s Lament”, a poem describing a gruesome image of a cyborg in pain.

Cummings talks about his future projects and aspirations.

“I’m currently working on a novel right now. I have about forty-five thousand words. I’m just editing before I submit it for publication,” says Cummings.

Cummings is dedicated to writing.

“When I go on break, I got 15 to 30 minutes to write a little bit. After I finish my homework at midnight, I write a little more,” says Cummings.

Author Tonie Marshall is also pursuing future projects of her own.

“I’m currently working on being a playwright,” says Marshall.

Marshall read her poem “The Box That Held Us Both”, which tells the story of a woman reuniting with an old toy and overcoming the expectations of society.

Marshall shares her inspiration from childhood.

“Some of the quotes were just me talking to Barbie,” says Marshall.

Author Destiny Maldonado wrote “Growing Up” about the inevitability of aging and losing that inner child.

Maldonado describes how she chose to format her work.

“The main components are ‘Who am I?’ and ‘What am I?’ because I didn’t really know what I wanted to be,” says Maldonado.

The Accents magazine would not be possible without the staff, the San Jacinto College Strategic Leadership Team and the incredibly talented authors and artists.

To submit work for Accents 2026, contact Patricia Sayles at [email protected] or visit www.sanjac.edu/programs/areas-of-study/arts/english/ to view current and past editions.