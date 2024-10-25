The student news site of San Jacinto College

All about the San Jacinto North Campus Ministry

New to San Jacinto College, the North Campus Ministry is a student-led Bible study group that aims to create a community of Christ followers who are willing to grow in their personal faith.
Evelyn Ramirez, Student ReporterOctober 25, 2024

The Bible study group meets at the North campus every Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in the Student Center next to the cafeteria. They encourage students and staff from every background to attend. The Bible study group was created by a San Jac student, Carolina Brito.

“When I was saved by hearing the gospel, it changed my life and since then I have realized I do not want to keep this to myself, it would be selfish and disobedient of me to do so,” says Brito.  

A typical meeting begins with icebreaker introductions and opening prayer. Following prayer, the group gathers their Bibles to discuss the topic for the meeting. Smaller groups are formed to discuss the topic on a personal level. At the end of the meeting, the members come together to close in prayer.

Each week, the group discusses some of the struggles that young adults face. This includes loneliness, the desire for validation, addictions, depression, and being complacent.

“We talk about finding true love in God and freedom from the things that try and torment us,” says Brito. 

Brito states that the Bible study group is benefiting its people by allowing them to, “come to the realization of who God is and be direct and loving all at the same time.”

Brito believes that this community has grown with each other spiritually and personally.

“We have come together and been there for one another even through tears as we faced personal hard times. The community that has been built is truly a blessing to every individual,” says Brito.  

The San Jacinto Campus Ministry has grown its audience by collaborating with MCT Church in Crosby, Iglesia El Dios Viviente (R2Y Conference) in Channelview, Mundo Pentecostal in Pasadena, and the CMI group at the University of Houston.   

The leaders of the Campus Ministry plan to take the group beyond the North Campus and into the streets of Houston to preach the Word of God for all to hear. 

For more information about the San Jacinto North Campus Ministry follow the Ministry’s’ official Instagram page @sanjacampusministry for further updates. 

Evelyn Ramirez is currently a student majoring in Communications with the dream of becoming a Public Relations Specialist. She is known for being kind and understanding. Ramirez is a hardworking individual and has an extremely friendly demeanor. She hoped to utilize her interpersonal and communication skills to further her goals for her future career. In her personal life Ramirez enjoys baking, spending time with family, and has the unique talent of playing the clarinet. Ramirez goes about life with a calm and positive outlook. She is committed to improving her health by taking fitness seriously and setting goals to make sure she maintains a balanced lifestyle. With a personal motto of, "Let go, and let God," Ramirez is deeply concerned about issues like global warming, animal abuse, and racism, reflecting her compassionate and socially conscious nature.