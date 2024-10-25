All about the San Jacinto North Campus Ministry

The Bible study group meets at the North campus every Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in the Student Center next to the cafeteria. They encourage students and staff from every background to attend. The Bible study group was created by a San Jac student, Carolina Brito.

“When I was saved by hearing the gospel, it changed my life and since then I have realized I do not want to keep this to myself, it would be selfish and disobedient of me to do so,” says Brito.

A typical meeting begins with icebreaker introductions and opening prayer. Following prayer, the group gathers their Bibles to discuss the topic for the meeting. Smaller groups are formed to discuss the topic on a personal level. At the end of the meeting, the members come together to close in prayer.

Each week, the group discusses some of the struggles that young adults face. This includes loneliness, the desire for validation, addictions, depression, and being complacent.

“We talk about finding true love in God and freedom from the things that try and torment us,” says Brito.

Brito states that the Bible study group is benefiting its people by allowing them to, “come to the realization of who God is and be direct and loving all at the same time.”

Brito believes that this community has grown with each other spiritually and personally.

“We have come together and been there for one another even through tears as we faced personal hard times. The community that has been built is truly a blessing to every individual,” says Brito.

The San Jacinto Campus Ministry has grown its audience by collaborating with MCT Church in Crosby, Iglesia El Dios Viviente (R2Y Conference) in Channelview, Mundo Pentecostal in Pasadena, and the CMI group at the University of Houston.

The leaders of the Campus Ministry plan to take the group beyond the North Campus and into the streets of Houston to preach the Word of God for all to hear.

For more information about the San Jacinto North Campus Ministry follow the Ministry’s’ official Instagram page @sanjacampusministry for further updates.