Explore heritage, printmaking, and nostalgia at San Jac

Gallery • 3 Photos Pasadena, Texas – San Jac’s campus galleries present a compelling fall lineup that spans cultural heritage, artistic technique, and nostalgic play. Visitors can explore Nela Garzón’s thought-provoking examination of ancestral plant medicines at Central Campus, discover the diverse printmaking traditions of Stephen F. Austin State University at North Campus, and dive into decades of childhood nostalgia with the Houston Toy Museum collaboration at South Campus. Each exhibition offers unique programming and community engagement opportunities, inviting audiences to connect with art, culture, and shared memories across multiple campuses throughout the Houston area. South Campus Gallery “Be Kind, Rewind” Date: Open now through Thursday, Nov. 6 Weekend Reception: Saturday, Oct. 18, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday Morning Cereal: Every Monday through the run of the show, 9:30 a.m., while supplies last Afternoon Movie Screenings: Every Thursday through the run of the show, 3-5 p.m. Location: South Campus Gallery (S15) 13735 Beamer Rd., Houston, Texas The San Jac South Campus Gallery is proud to present “Be Kind, Rewind”, a vibrant and playful exhibition created in collaboration with Matt and Sara Broussard of the Houston Toy Museum. This exhibition invites visitors to step back into childhood nostalgia, celebrating the toys, games, and pop culture of the 1970s, 80s, and 90s. From Barbie, G.I. Joe, and Tonka trucks to Dungeons & Dragons and Atari, “Be Kind, Rewind” showcases the icons that shaped generations. Alongside these artifacts, the exhibition features interactive video game stations, a VHS movie library, and immersive spaces where visitors can relive their memories and “choose their own adventure.” “This exhibition is all about play, memory, and community,” said Bradly Brown, South Campus gallery curator. “We wanted to create a space where people can not only view these nostalgic objects but also interact with them in ways that encourage social connection and shared experiences.” Admission is free and open to the public. About Our Collaborators Matt Broussard is the Owner and Chief Toy Officer of the Houston Toy Museum. What began as a personal search for childhood favorites grew into a collection spanning decades of toys and pop culture history. For years, Matt displayed his collection in the apartment above his garage in Houston Heights, delighting visitors with nostalgic treasures. His dream of sharing the collection more widely came true with the founding of the Houston Toy Museum, where he now oversees daily operations and curates exhibitions. Sara Broussard is the Museum Director at the Houston Toy Museum. She loves all things vintage and has developed a keen eye for toys. She brings her expertise to curating exhibitions alongside Matt. She also manages marketing, social media, and the museum’s gift shop, ensuring visitors stay engaged and connected with the museum’s evolving programs. For more information, visit houstontoymuseum.com. North Campus Gallery “Pineywoods Impressions” Date: Open now through Thursday, Nov. 6 Opening Reception: Friday, Sept. 19, 6-8 p.m. Location: North Campus Gallery (N1) 5800 Uvalde Rd., Houston, Texas The “Pineywoods Impressions” highlights the work of printmakers affiliated with Stephen F. Austin State University. Featuring a diverse group of current students, alumni, and faculty, the exhibition offers an introduction to SFA’s printmaking techniques and academic program. Curated by North Campus art and design alum Sean Clark—who earned his associate degree from San Jac in 2022, completed his bachelor’s degree at Stephen F. Austin in 2024, and is now pursuing his master’s—this exhibition reflects a continuing journey through academic and artistic development. The North Gallery will host a reception on Friday, Sept. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. Receptions at the North Gallery are always free, informal, and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. In association with the exhibition, SFA Professor Neal Cox will give an overview and artist talk on a date yet to be scheduled. Central Campus Gallery “Stig-Mata” Date: Wednesday, Sept. 24 through Wednesday, Nov. 5 Reception: Wednesday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., with an artist talk 12-1 p.m. Workshop: Saturday, Oct. 11, 1-3 p.m. Community Zine Making Workshop “Herbal Wisdom in Mini Books” Location: Central Campus Gallery (C21.163) 8060 Spencer Hwy., Pasadena, Texas The San Jac Central Campus Gallery presents the opening of “Stig-Mata”, a solo exhibition featuring new work by Nela Garzón, which examines the complex histories and contemporary relevance of ancestral plant medicines. The exhibition explores how botanical knowledge, once integral to community health, spirituality, and identity, has been systematically suppressed, stigmatized, and commodified through colonial, religious, and pharmaceutical power structures. Through a hybrid of materials, symbols, and research, the artist explores how ancestral plant knowledge has been discredited and suppressed as a strategy of domination while honoring the resilience of the wisdom carriers who continue to safeguard these traditions in the face of persecution. “This is not just about plants, it is about power, ancestral memory, and survival,” Garzon said. “Through my work, I invite viewers to look beyond fear and stereotypes, to see these plants and fungi in a new light, one that respects their cultural roots and recognizes their healing properties.” The exhibition is supported through programming, including an artist talk and a community zine-making workshop. In the workshop, participants will create small zines (apothecary guides) featuring favorite medicinal plants or natural remedies, combining art, writing, and research. “This is the perfect exhibition to bring the local community together to share familial lore and traditions that have been passed down through generations,” Carmen Champion, Central Campus gallery curator, said. “Oral histories are integral to preserving cultural knowledge and personal memory; they build resilience, continuity, and belonging.” About the artist Nela Garzón is a multi-disciplinary visual artist whose work explores the intersection of cultural heritage, colonial history, and hybrid identities. Drawing inspiration from diverse cultures, she addresses themes of cultural transgression, racism, social injustice, and migration, critically examining the impact of ethnocentrism embedded in dominant societies. Garzón creates a visual dialogue that comments on the effects of globalization and capitalism by learning, adapting, and reinterpreting traditional techniques. Her work advocates for the preservation of ancestral knowledge, the promotion of pride in minority communities, and the acceptance of immigrants and refugees in a pluricultural world.