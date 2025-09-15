The student news site of San Jacinto College

from left to right: Alexandra Martinez president of south campus, Professor Blevins, south campus advisor, Dr. Potter central and online campus advisor, and Summer Plutae president of central campus
Portland Bound: TSTA-AE Recap
Championship Series - New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 6 / Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages
Building a Legacy
Spray City Walls Graffiti Battle
End of Summer Sand & Sun
Pasadena Little Theatre's 71st Season
Houston Vinyl Record Show Returns
The Legacy of Professor St. Julian-Varnon
San Jac Faculty Member Reflects on 25 Years of Impact and Growth
Meet Salvador Serrano Jr.
San Jac's TSTA
Journey to the Top
Spray City Walls Graffiti Battle

Byline photo of Alexa Ward
Alexa Ward, Student ReporterSeptember 15, 2025

The Spray City Walls Graffiti Battle is a local event hosted at Bad Astronaut Brewery every third Friday. It is a chance for local graffiti artists to come together and allow the public to watch them create murals.

“We’ve had nights with several hundred people coming through,” says Nicky Davis, the event organizer. “Families and fans come out to enjoy the atmosphere, and to cheer on their favorite artists.”

The event organizers prep large panels for the mural artists to transform. 

“The big attraction is watching these artists transform these massive walls live,” Davis said. Several local artists feature in this event. 

“Showcasing artists is our main goal at Spray City,” Davis said. “Artists like Halo (a graffiti legend in Houston,) Meenr (specializing in everything from graffiti to realistic portraits,) and Floyd Mendoza (one of the most talented photorealism painters.)”

Spray City has also been uplifting young local artists in their events.

“We make a point to spotlight the next generation of Houston artists,” Davis said. “Our youngest featured artists so far is Vida, who started painting with us at just 13 years old.”

The event has grown beyond watching the mural artists, there are interactive elements as well. 

“People can walk around, watch the process up close, and talk with the artists as they work,” says Davis, “we’ve also added hands-on elements like sticker trading, retro video game tournaments, caricature artists, cosplay contests, and activities for the crowd so that the community feels apart of it.”

The event started to bring together Houston’s mural and graffiti community. 

“What began as a monthly graffiti battle quickly grew into a festival atmosphere with music, vendors, and food,” says Davis. 

The event at Bad Astronaut Brewery has grown from an art showcase to a festival-like atmosphere with much to do and see. 

“We feature food trucks ranging from tacos to BBQ to vegan bites,” Davis said. “Local vendors bring art prints, stickers, retro toys, and clothing brands, making the event as much a marketplace for creativity as it is a live art show.”

Everyone is welcome to Spray City Walls, from curious individuals to couples to families seeking a night of art and entertainment. 

“By creating a safe, positive, and inclusive space, we make sure everyone, from families to collectors to first-time visitors, can experience the energy and wonder of street art up close,” their mission statement said. 

For more information, visit Bad Astronaut Brewery on the third Friday of the month for a night of art and fun. 

About the Contributor
Alexa Ward
Alexa Ward, Student Reporter
Alexa Ward is completing her associate’s degree in general studies and is on a transfer path to UHCL for a marketing degree. Alexa works full-time in retail, where she is interested in using her marketing degree for a corporate office setting to work on that side of the marketing field. She oversees visual merchandising and marketing execution for her district at work. She hopes that getting a marketing degree will continue helping her on that path up the ladder. In high school, Alexa was the editor-in-chief of her high school’s newspaper, which is why she chose to pursue media writing. A fun fact about Alexa is that she has seven younger siblings.