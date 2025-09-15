Portland Bound: TSTA-AE Recap

The student news site of San Jacinto College

Cris Garcia, Student ReporterSeptember 15, 2025
Teachers and students from San Jac were able to go on a trip to Portland, Oregon, as a part of the TSTA-AE (Texas State Teacher Association – Aspiring Educators) program. Dr. Stephanie Potter was a Texas representative bringing along two students, Alexandra Martinez and Summer Plutae, as well as an advisor from San Jac’s South campus, Professor Blevins. 

“The conference consisted of numerous interactive activities, workshops, and social events. Participants had the opportunity to network with people from different colleges, states, and teaching fields,” says Potter.

Dr. Potter said they were treated very well, and were able to enjoy amazing food for free.

“Now the wonderful experiences and food would have been enough for me, but we, San Jacinto College TSTA-AE were recognized at the national gala as an outstanding community college chapter. We were the only community college from the state of Texas that was recognized. That is a huge win for our students and San Jac as a whole,” says Potter.

TSTA-AE (Texas State Teacher Association – Aspiring Educators) provides services, training, and opportunities for those seeking to be future teachers and educators.

As an advisor for TSTA-AE, Potter is both with San Jac Online and stationed at the Central campus. Every year, TSTA-AE  represents San Jac on the state and national levels at teacher and education conferences.

“If you want to be a teacher or you are not sure yet, come and join TSTA-AE to learn the different things that education has to offer. I only thought that I would teach for a year, and now it has been 30 years for me. Great things can happen for you in the field of education,” says Potter.

For more information or questions about TSTA-AE email Dr. Potter at [email protected].

