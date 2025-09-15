End of Summer Sand & Sun

Every year at the end of the summer, the “Architecture Center Houston” hosts a sandcastle competition in Galveston, September 13 – 14 to test the citizens of the Houston area on their architectural skills and creativity in making the coolest sandcastle.

One of the main hosts of the event, Robert Kuhn, provided information regarding the event. The event is designed for individuals who want to showcase their artistic skills.

The event is also for everyone, “to enjoy the nature, appreciate the sand arts and art in general, and the nature of art,” says Kuhn.

“The Saturday sandcastle competition (September 13th) is hosted by the Houston chapter of AIA (American Institutive Architects), and they have around 30 teams and each team has an architect… and then Sunday, September 14, is a competition for the locals and that anyone can enter which also includes groups of students from k-12 schools who try to build the best sandcastles they can,” says Kuhn.

If you are not interested in building sandcastles, that is okay because the event has more than just watching sandcastles. Robert Kuhn is a musician and music festival organizer, so they

were able to turn the competition into a festival that offers a variety of entertainment.

“We got started by turning the sandcastle competition into the sandcastle festival, so we built a stage, booked a whole bunch of bands, we brought food trucks, we organized a vendor village with

arts and crafts, we brought a beer garden, and refreshments… It’s a big beach party and the goal is to bring all the locals and have a fun time,” says Kuhn.

For more information visit Sandcastle Competition – AIA Houston.