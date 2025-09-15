The student news site of San Jacinto College

A Smart way to Earn and Learn: San Jac's Work Study Program
“Frogs!” at San Jac
Wilson wins re-election; run-off set for position 3
San Jac, Texas State sign co-enrollment agreement
The Industrial Technology Showcase official flyer.
Ravens Aims for National Championship in 2025 Spring Season
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
Championship Series - New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 6 / Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages
Building a Legacy
Coach Kelly Saenz Leads Ravens into a New Season
End of Summer Sand & Sun
Pasadena Little Theatre's 71st Season
Houston Vinyl Record Show Returns
Orange Horse by David Best
The Legacy of Professor St. Julian-Varnon
San Jac Faculty Member Reflects on 25 Years of Impact and Growth
Meet Salvador Serrano Jr.
San Jac's TSTA
Journey to the Top
End of Summer Sand & Sun

Byline photo of Renato De La Garza
Renato De La Garza, Student ReporterSeptember 15, 2025

Every year at the end of the summer, the “Architecture Center Houston” hosts a sandcastle competition in Galveston, September 13 – 14 to test the citizens of the Houston area on their architectural skills and creativity in making the coolest sandcastle.
One of the main hosts of the event, Robert Kuhn, provided information regarding the event. The event is designed for individuals who want to showcase their artistic skills.
The event is also for everyone, “to enjoy the nature, appreciate the sand arts and art in general, and the nature of art,” says Kuhn.

“The Saturday sandcastle competition (September 13th) is hosted by the Houston chapter of AIA (American Institutive Architects), and they have around 30 teams and each team has an architect… and then Sunday, September 14, is a competition for the locals and that anyone can enter which also includes groups of students from k-12 schools who try to build the best sandcastles they can,” says Kuhn.

If you are not interested in building sandcastles, that is okay because the event has more than just watching sandcastles. Robert Kuhn is a musician and music festival organizer, so they 
were able to turn the competition into a festival that offers a variety of entertainment. 

“We got started by turning the sandcastle competition into the sandcastle festival, so we built a stage, booked a whole bunch of bands, we brought food trucks, we organized a vendor village with
arts and crafts, we brought a beer garden, and refreshments… It’s a big beach party and the goal is to bring all the locals and have a fun time,” says Kuhn.

For more information visit Sandcastle Competition – AIA Houston.

About the Contributor
Renato De La Garza
Renato De La Garza, Student Reporter
Renato De La Garza is currently a student attending San Jac and is majoring in Journalism. From an early age, Renato has shown an incredible interest in expressing what he enjoys doing, whether that be playing basketball with friends or exploring new places. With this interest, he decided to go and make it a career, where he found himself at San Jac. His future career plan is to hopefully find work as a sports journalist due to his passion for sports, but he would enjoy just about anything in the field of journalism, as his love of talking and communicating is what keeps him going above and beyond.