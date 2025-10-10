A Creative Collective Chat!

Anyone interested in art? Professor Yost is your host with the most. He talks about his job with art and how he got his start working with art.

“I got my start at 11 when my dad handed me his SLR. Watching him work and learning the basics from him lit the spark, and mentors and teachers kept it growing from photography, digital media, web design, and art,” says Professor Yost, San Jacinto Art Professor.

Professor Yost said that he was interested in the world of art when he was building websites at age 13. From there, he kept on working on projects to get towards his degree.

“I started building websites when I was 13, and by high school, I was working with a guy from church doing digital video and web design. Through college, I kept freelancing, learning on real projects while working towards my degree. After that, it was a mix of freelance contracts, full-time jobs, and eventually earning my MA in Digital Media Studies,” says Professor Yost.

Professor Yost explains that he chose art and design as a way to use creativity to tell stories and solve real-world problems.

“I’ve always been pulled toward creative work, but what made it stick was realizing I could connect that creativity to real people’s needs. Early on, I discovered that design wasn’t just about making something look good, it was about solving problems and telling stories in a way that people can understand and feel,” says Professor Yost

Professor Yost has faced some challenges throughout his teaching career, but he has learned more along the way.

“Teaching asked for patience and a new scoreboard. Win shows up as growth, not clicks. I had to learn the craft of teaching itself. Build clear rubrics, explain the why behind decisions, and design assignments that feel like real beliefs. Give quick, honest feedback without crushing confidence. Balance structure with room to explore. I also had to earn trust in a new community. Translate industry pace to a semester rhythm. Learn how committees, curricula, and assessments work. Protect time for my own creative practice so I stay current and bring fresh examples to the room,” says Professor Yost.

On top of his teaching, Professor Yost splits his time between teaching and client work, but he uses his time wisely to do both.

“I split my time between teaching Digital Media and Design at San Jacinto College and working on freelance projects. It’s not really about strict schedules; it’s more about flow. Some weeks lean heavily on mentoring and student projects, other weeks I’m deep in client work. The balance keeps me from going stale in either world,” says Professor Yost

If anyone is interested in art and design, Professor Yost has some advice on what to do to be successful in art and design.

“Finish what you start. An idea only matters if you can carry it through to completion, even when it is not perfect. Keep creating and sharing, because consistency is what builds skill and resilience. Stay ahead of industry shifts. New technology, especially AI, is changing how the work gets done, but it is not replacing the field. If you keep learning and adapting, the tools become less intimidating and more empowering. Also, know the reality of where you live. Some places simply do not care about supporting new generations of artists. In Texas, for example, the new community college funding model rewards programs that lead to higher wage jobs and leaves the arts behind. The state has made it clear that creative fields are not a priority, and that makes it harder for students who want to pursue them. If you are serious about the arts, you may have to go where your work is valued and supported,” says Professor Yost.

For more information about art and art events or programs offered at San Jac, contact [email protected]