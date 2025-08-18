San Jacinto College Named One of Texas’ Top 10 EMS Programs

The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
Wilson wins re-election; run-off set for position 3
Wilson wins re-election; run-off set for position 3
San Jac, Texas State sign co-enrollment agreement
San Jac, Texas State sign co-enrollment agreement
The Industrial Technology Showcase official flyer.
Discover the Industrial Technology Showcase!
The Essence of Artistry: A Deep Dive into Reigning Fire No.2
The Essence of Artistry: A Deep Dive into Reigning Fire No.2
San Jac College Advances Industrial Tech
San Jac College Advances Industrial Tech
Ravens Aims for National Championship in 2025 Spring Season
Ravens Aims for National Championship in 2025 Spring Season
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
Championship Series - New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 6 / Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages
Anthony Banda, World Series Champion and San Jac Alum
Building a Legacy
Building a Legacy
Coach Kelly Saenz Leads Ravens into a New Season
Coach Kelly Saenz Leads Ravens into a New Season
Mustang Week Texas: The Ultimate Car Gathering
Mustang Week Texas: The Ultimate Car Gathering
Orange Horse by David Best
38th Annual Houston Art Car Parade and Festival Rolls Back Into Town
Lisa, Amur Leopard Photo Courtesy of Houston Zoo
Feast with the Beasts Returns
Courtesy Elephant Family and Newport Restoration Foundation.
The Great Elephant Migration Stamps Into Houston
Opening Day, March 4, 2025 –Photo courtesy of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Houston Rodeo: A Tradition of Grit, Community, and Unmatched Texas Spirit
San Jac Faculty Member Reflects on 25 Years of Impact and Growth
San Jac Faculty Member Reflects on 25 Years of Impact and Growth
Meet Salvador Serrano Jr.
Meet Salvador Serrano Jr.
San Jac's TSTA
San Jac’s TSTA
Journey to the Top
Journey to the Top
San Jac's MOSAIC Mentorship Program
San Jac’s MOSAIC Mentorship Program
The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times

San Jacinto College Named One of Texas’ Top 10 EMS Programs

Jacquelynn Conger, Director, Public Relations and Marketing CommunicationsAugust 18, 2025

Pasadena, Texas – San Jacinto College has been recognized as one of the top 10 emergency medical services (EMS) education programs in Texas, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Office of EMS/Trauma Systems.

The College’s EMS program earned this distinction based on its three-year average National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians pass rate. With a combined total of 181 paramedic and EMT students and a 91% pass rate on the national certification exam, San Jacinto College stands among the top institutions across the state.

This recognition reflects the program’s commitment to comprehensive education, student success, and training highly competent EMS professionals ready to serve their communities.

“Our goal is to prepare students for life-saving work in the field,” said Sylvia Gallegos, San Jacinto College EMS program director. “We take pride in equipping our students with the knowledge, skills, and confidence they need to make critical decisions under pressure and serve with compassion and integrity.”

According to DSHS, top EMS programs demonstrate high retention, employability, and first-time certification pass rates—without relying on outside test prep services. These programs also teach to the full extent of the National Education Standards, going beyond local protocols to ensure graduates are ready for a wide range of emergency situations.

Of the 62 programs statewide with both paramedic and EMT graduates, San Jacinto College ranked in the top 10 alongside institutions such as Houston Community College, Austin Community College, and Tarrant County College.

With state-of-the-art simulation labs, experienced faculty, and strong clinical partnerships, San Jacinto College continues to be a trusted training ground for future first responders in the Greater Houston region and beyond.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Fall 2025
Welcome Back San Jac!
Welcome Back San Jac!