San Jacinto College Named One of Texas’ Top 10 EMS Programs

Pasadena, Texas – San Jacinto College has been recognized as one of the top 10 emergency medical services (EMS) education programs in Texas, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Office of EMS/Trauma Systems.

The College’s EMS program earned this distinction based on its three-year average National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians pass rate. With a combined total of 181 paramedic and EMT students and a 91% pass rate on the national certification exam, San Jacinto College stands among the top institutions across the state.

This recognition reflects the program’s commitment to comprehensive education, student success, and training highly competent EMS professionals ready to serve their communities.

“Our goal is to prepare students for life-saving work in the field,” said Sylvia Gallegos, San Jacinto College EMS program director. “We take pride in equipping our students with the knowledge, skills, and confidence they need to make critical decisions under pressure and serve with compassion and integrity.”

According to DSHS, top EMS programs demonstrate high retention, employability, and first-time certification pass rates—without relying on outside test prep services. These programs also teach to the full extent of the National Education Standards, going beyond local protocols to ensure graduates are ready for a wide range of emergency situations.

Of the 62 programs statewide with both paramedic and EMT graduates, San Jacinto College ranked in the top 10 alongside institutions such as Houston Community College, Austin Community College, and Tarrant County College.

With state-of-the-art simulation labs, experienced faculty, and strong clinical partnerships, San Jacinto College continues to be a trusted training ground for future first responders in the Greater Houston region and beyond.