Pop-Up Classes: A Solution?

Take advantage of SJC Workshops
Dax Stokes, Student ReporterOctober 10, 2025

For many students, the standard course-style classes offered at San Jac seem to be the ideal method for learning and discovering new skills and passions.  Students are routinely enrolled in 16-week or 8-week courses, offered face-to-face, online, or in a hybrid format.  However, there might be another way for students to acquire skills and learn new topics and ideas in a much shorter time frame: workshops or, in a more modern tag, Pop-up Classes.

“Sometimes I feel like subjects that stretch out for weeks can really make me feel disinterested and disengaged,” says Adrena Romero, a first-year student at San Jac. “It also makes it really hard to find a genuine passion for particular topics that just seem dragged out or brushed over.”

San Jac’s Student Success Center offers a range of workshops in varying subject matters. Students can access virtual 10 to 90-minute courses via Student Lingo by using their San Jac login information, and San Jac faculty offer in-person, hybrid, or virtual workshops. 

Romero believes that classes/events that pop up for a day or so on campus can be a fun and exciting experience for students to get engaged with and find new passions and skills they may not be able to find with a regular course.

Adrena recalls the many workshop classes she has attended over the past few years, but specifically mentions a class she participated in a year ago about cooking Italian food, and how it
gave her a new and exciting skill.

“Taking that class really gave me a newfound love of cooking, and taught me some history of Italian food, certain cooking techniques, and even got some new recipes I could try out for myself all within one day,” says Romero.

Pop-up classes can help students with their study skills, prepare for the Texas Success Initiative Assessment, and prepare for subject-specific college courses. The TSI Assessment preparation courses are free and open to the public. Registration is required at https://www.sanjac.edu/support/academic-support/student-success-center/resources-workshops

https://www.sanjac.edu/support/academic-support/student-success-center/resources-workshops

The Student Success Center is located in the Library of the North, South, Central, and Generation Park campuses. For more information, visit the Student Success Center or email [email protected].

 

 

Dax Stokes is a student at San Jac who’s major is general studies. He was a Dual-enrollment student at his high school, and plans to transfer to a university in about a year. Dax’s future career plans are to work in the television and film industry because his dream has always been to produce and direct his own films. He has been a fan of theatre since he was young and loves to be part of community theatres. Dax enjoys bird watching during his free time and considers himself a big fan.
 
 