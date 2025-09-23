The student news site of San Jacinto College

from left to right: Alexandra Martinez president of south campus, Professor Blevins, south campus advisor, Dr. Potter central and online campus advisor, and Summer Plutae president of central campus
A Smart way to Earn and Learn: San Jac's Work Study Program
"Frogs!" at San Jac
Wilson wins re-election; run-off set for position 3
Workshop: Start a Business While Working a Full-Time Job
Ravens Aims for National Championship in 2025 Spring Season
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
Championship Series - New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 6
Building a Legacy
Explore heritage, printmaking, and nostalgia at San Jac
San Jacinto College theatre celebrates timeless comedy with a season of interactive entertainment
Spray City Walls Graffiti Battle
End of Summer Sand & Sun
Pasadena Little Theatre's 71st Season
The Legacy of Professor St. Julian-Varnon
Purpose: A Faculty Excellence Institute Podcast
San Jac Faculty Member Reflects on 25 Years of Impact and Growth
Meet Salvador Serrano Jr.
San Jac's TSTA
Texas Special Elections November 4, 2025 Candidates

Districts 9 and 18
StaffSeptember 23, 2025

Houston – Texas voters will have one District 9 State Senate seat to fill, and one District 18 Congressional House seat to fill in the upcoming November 4, 2025, Special Elections. The District 18 Congressional House seat was formally held by the late Sylvester Turner, who also served two terms as Houston’s Mayor.

Candidates for the District 9 State Senate seat are John Huffman, Taylor Rehmet, and Leigh Wambsganss. The 9th District includes the Southwest Houston, Texas area, specifically parts of Fort Bend and a portion of Tarrant County.

Candidates for the District 18 Congressional House seat are listed below.

Candidates for the District 18 Congressional House seat are Amanda EdwardsJolanda HonesIsaiah Martin, Christian Menefee, Valencia Williams, Theodis Daniel, Ollie Knox, Carmen Montiel, Carter Page, Ronald Whitfield, Tammie Rochester, Reyna AndersonVince Duncan, and George Foreman IV. District 18 encompasses much of Houston’s inner-city and surrounding areas.

In addition to Special Elections, Texans will be able to vote on 17 Texas constitutional amendments. Proposed amendments will range from property taxes to dementia prevention and research. Are you eligible to vote? Find out here.

Important Dates to Remember

 

 

 

