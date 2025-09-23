Texas Special Elections November 4, 2025 Candidates

Houston – Texas voters will have one District 9 State Senate seat to fill, and one District 18 Congressional House seat to fill in the upcoming November 4, 2025, Special Elections. The District 18 Congressional House seat was formally held by the late Sylvester Turner, who also served two terms as Houston’s Mayor.

Currently, Texas voters will have one District 9 State Senate seat to fill, and one District 18 Congressional House seat to fill in the upcoming November 4, 2025, Special Elections. The District 18 Congressional House seat was formally held by the late Sylvester Turner, who also served two terms as Houston’s Mayor.

Candidates for the District 9 State Senate seat are John Huffman, Taylor Rehmet, and Leigh Wambsganss. The 9th District includes the Southwest Houston, Texas area, specifically parts of Fort Bend and a portion of Tarrant County.

Candidates for the District 18 Congressional House seat are Amanda Edwards, Jolanda Hones, Isaiah Martin, Christian Menefee, Valencia Williams, Theodis Daniel, Ollie Knox, Carmen Montiel, Carter Page, Ronald Whitfield, Tammie Rochester, Reyna Anderson, Vince Duncan, and George Foreman IV. District 18 encompasses much of Houston’s inner-city and surrounding areas.

In addition to Special Elections, Texans will be able to vote on 17 Texas constitutional amendments. Proposed amendments will range from property taxes to dementia prevention and research. Are you eligible to vote? Find out here.

Important Dates to Remember