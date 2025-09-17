San Jacinto College theatre celebrates timeless comedy with a season of interactive entertainment

Pasadena, Texas – San Jacinto College’s theatre programs bring audiences two distinct theatrical experiences this fall, each offering a unique take on classic comedy traditions. From the beloved audience-participation melodrama at Central Campus to South Campus’s innovative Y2K adaptation of ancient Greek comedy, both productions celebrate the power of theatre to transport audiences away from contemporary concerns through laughter and creative storytelling. “Battle Cattle Booty Betrayed” Central Campus Theatre brings back one of its most beloved traditions with the upcoming production of “Battle Cattle Booty Betrayed,” a classic melodrama that promises an evening of family-friendly fun and audience participation. The production runs from Wednesday, Sept. 24, through Sunday, Sept. 28. “We have been performing melodramas for about 20 years now. It is one of our most popular shows,” said Dr. Jerry Ivins, Central Campus theatre artistic director. “People always ask, ‘When will you do that play where you throw popcorn at the actors?’ They are always well received.” This production marks the return of melodrama to the Central Campus stage after a four-year hiatus, with the last production cancelled due to COVID-19 in 2020. Performed in the round with minimal sets and simple costumes, the production focuses on the essential elements of melodrama: larger-than-life characters and interactive entertainment. “It is simply a lot of fun. A chance to get away from current reality. Allows them to get lost in a fun evening of cheering and booing,” said Ivins. By design, the production serves as pure escapist entertainment while other shows in the season tackle more serious themes. For the student actors, the melodrama offers valuable lessons in character development through the genre’s traditional “stock” characters, providing a practical application of classroom learning. Don’t miss your chance to participate in this interactive theatrical tradition where the audience becomes part of the show. For more information, visit the San Jacinto College Central Theatre & Film website or contact Jerry Ivins at [email protected]. When: Wednesday, Sept. 24-27 – 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 28 – 2:30 p.m. Where: San Jacinto College Central Campus Slocomb Auditorium (C13) 8060 Spencer Highway, Pasadena, TX 77505 Tickets: Tickets are $10 general admission at the door, $8 discount price for all who pick up tickets by Sept. 23.

The box office is open Sept. 22-26, 2025, from 1:30-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. “Frogs!” San Jacinto College South Theatre and Film presents “Frogs!,” a Y2K-themed adaptation of the classic Aristophanes comedy, running Thursday, Oct. 23, through Saturday, Nov. 1. The production, adapted and directed by theatre and film professor Jonelle Walker, reimagines the 5th-century Greek comedy through the lens of early 2000s nostalgia. “Y2K was the time of my youth, so it’s fun to view it nostalgically through my students’ eyes,” Walker said. “Working on theatrical classics like the Greeks can be challenging, especially with comedy — it ages like milk. However, Aristophanes’ take on the perils of nostalgia and our tendency to look for ancient answers to modern questions is ironically evergreen.” The story follows Dionysus, god of theatre, as he ventures into the underworld to resurrect his favorite dead playwright after finding living playwrights inadequate. In Walker’s adaptation, Dionysus and his servant Xanthias encounter singing frogs, emo monks, and preppy bullies in an underworld resembling an abandoned mall. Walker rewrote the script with young adult audiences in mind, drawing parallels between ancient Greek society and Y2K culture. “I feel a bit like Aristophanes with this script, poking fun at the style and culture of my youth — so loathed by society then — becoming trendy,” she said. The production team includes San Jacinto College alumni Ty James, scenic design; Kyra Nappier, lighting design; J. Salazar, sound design; and Betsy Corrick, costume design. For more information, visit the San Jacinto College South Theatre & Film website or contact Jonelle Walker at [email protected]. When: Thursday, Oct. 23, Friday, Oct. 24, Thursday, Oct. 30 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25, Saturday, Nov. 1 – 2 p.m. Where: San Jacinto College South Campus

Flickinger Fine Arts Center

Black Box Theater (S15.135)

13735 Beamer Road, Houston, Texas 77089 Tickets: Tickets are $3 for San Jacinto College students, $5 for faculty and staff, and $7 for community members. Tickets are available at sjcstheatrefilm.ludus.com.