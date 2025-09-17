The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jac’s Literary Magazine
Byline photo of Bryce Strickland
September 17, 2025

This semester, the Writer’s Workshop event, sponsored by Jennifer Henely and Chelsea Brosch, is hosted every second Wednesday of the month. This event provides San Jac students the opportunity to exercise their creative and artistic expression through writing in a supportive and encouraging environment. Meetings are held at the Parker Williams Library on the south campus, in the Texana room, from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“The Writer’s Workshop goal is to gather like-minded students who are interested in personal, non-academic writing, and possibly publish in the college’s literary magazine, Accents,” says Jennifer Henely. 

Students can expect to work directly with the English professors and fellow writers, gaining interactive and individual help from the Writer’s Workshop. These meetings are designed to provide feedback on students’ personal creative writing works.

“A typical meeting starts with asking students to share their current writing pieces and thought process, in addition to what, if any, revision and editing help is needed. Professor Brosch and I bring writing-related activities in case students do not feel comfortable sharing,” says Henely. 

Henely has also sponsored other creative writing groups in the past, and continues to enjoy helping students develop their voice as writers.

“Helping students one-on-one with their writing is the best part of being faculty at SJC. Seeing students’ pieces in the Accents magazine is a joy,” says Henely.

Consistency is key to publishing literary works, and the Writer’s Workshop provides professional guidance that can help students grow more confident and disciplined in their writing over time.

“The more students attend, the more tips they receive on their own writing and the writing process in general,” says Henely.

Attendance at the workshop is flexible. Students are welcome to attend whenever their schedule allows, and regular attendance is not required to participate.

“The attendance varies month to month and is usually a handful of students. We have tried different modes of advertising and times of the week. Often, students do not attend because of the class schedule,” says Henely.

For students unable to attend in person, Henely suggests seeking out “English professors who could look over their current pieces of writing and provide feedback. The college also offers tutors in the Student Success Center (library).”

For more information, visit San Jac South Parker Williams Library on the second Wednesday of the month. Visit San Jac’s student literary magazine, Accents, at https://sjcblogs.sanjac.edu/literary-magazine/.

