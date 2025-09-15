The student news site of San Jacinto College

Houston Vinyl Record Show Returns

Byline photo of Alyssa Cano
Alyssa Cano, Student ReporterSeptember 15, 2025

The crackle of vinyl, the thrill of discovery, and the joy of music lovers connecting under one roof-that is what awaits Houstonians later this month at the Houston Vinyl Record Show, organized by lifelong music devotee and record shop owner Jesse Galvan. The event will take place Saturday, September 27, at the Pasadena Convention Center, premiering thousands of records, CDs, and music memorabilia for collectors both seasoned and new.

For Galvan, who has been in the music business since the early 1980s, the show is more than just a marketplace; it is a community.

“I always tell people, if you cut me, I won’t bleed red blood, I’ll ooze black vinyl,” Galvan joked. “Music is my heart and soul. I can’t imagine doing anything else.”

Galvan’s journey started humbly in 1982, when he sold garage sale items at a flea market but instead found himself buying boxes of records. That moment sparked a lifelong business. Over the decades, he has weathered the rise of CDs, the collapse of record stores during the Napster era, and even years of eating “bologna sandwiches and drinking water” just to keep his dream alive.

In 2014, facing the decline of physical music sales, Galvan launched the first record show in San Antonio. To his relief and joy, it worked. What began as a desperate attempt to save his shop has grown into a circuit of shows across Texas and Oklahoma, including Houston.

Jesse Galvan, Owner and Organizer

At the Houston event, music fans will find everything from dollar-bin gems to rare collectibles like the Beatles’ “Butcher Cover,” which once sold for $5,000 at the show. But for Galvan, the value is not just in the price tag-it is in the experience.

“You’ll hear people squeal when they find the record they’ve been searching for,” says Galva, “that kind of happiness is hard to create anywhere else.”

The vinyl revival, fueled by younger collectors, has surprised even Galvan. Today, the sweet spot of buyers is between ages 25 and 45. For many, the appeal lies in vinyl’s tangibility-the process of pulling a record from its sleeve, reading liner notes, and placing the needle on the groove.

“Listening to records is fun. It is a ritual,” Galvan explained, “it’s social, too. You can invite a friend over to listen, talk about music, and share the experience. You don’t get that with a phone and earbuds.”

The Houston Vinyl Record Show prides itself on being more than just a place to buy and sell. It is a space where fans of every genre, from the Eagles to Taylor Swift, can come together.

“It’s not just a marketplace,” Galvan emphasized, “it’s a community. Everybody’s there for the same reason: the love of music.”

The event opens at 10 a.m. on September 27, with hundreds of vendors and thousands of treasures waiting to be discovered.

Whether you are hunting for a childhood favorite, starting a new collection, or curious about vinyl culture, Galvan says one thing is certain: “Once you go once, you’ll want to come back.”

For more infomation visit https://www.vinylrecordshow.com/vinyl-record-show-of-houston-fall-show

Alyssa Cano is currently majoring in Communications, though she plans to transition into Counseling when she transfers to a university. While she first chose Communications as a safe option, she recently discovered her passion for mental health and now has a clear vision for her future. Cano hopes to become a mental health therapist, continue her education by earning a Master’s degree, and eventually move to Scotland, where she also plans to travel and explore new experiences.

Outside of her academic goals, Cano enjoys hobbies that bring her peace and happiness. She loves music, is a self-proclaimed horror movie fanatic, and appreciates spending time outdoors, especially stargazing or being out when it rains. She also values the time she spends with her siblings, and she finds coloring books, paired with a cup of tea, to be one of the most relaxing and comforting ways to unwind. Cano’s journey is still unfolding, but she’s already discovered the direction she wants to take. With her compassion, love of nature, and sense of adventure, she’s preparing for a future that combines supporting others with experiencing the world.