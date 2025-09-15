The student news site of San Jacinto College

A Smart way to Earn and Learn: San Jac's Work Study Program
“Frogs!” at San Jac
Wilson wins re-election; run-off set for position 3
San Jac, Texas State sign co-enrollment agreement
Ravens Aims for National Championship in 2025 Spring Season
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
Coach Kelly Saenz Leads Ravens into a New Season
The Legacy of Professor St. Julian-Varnon
San Jac Faculty Member Reflects on 25 Years of Impact and Growth
Meet Salvador Serrano Jr.
San Jac's TSTA
Journey to the Top
A Smart way to Earn and Learn: San Jac’s Work Study Program

September 15, 2025

San Jac’s Work Study Program helps students gain job experience while earning income and supporting campus departments that need extra help.

“The work study program benefits both students and departments,” says Sanjuanita Gonzalez, a Financial Aid advisor at San Jacinto College.

“Ideally, we try to partner a student with a department that is within their major, or close to it. Departments are looking for assistance but lack funding. Students get the benefit of having a job that works around their class schedule,” says Gonzalez. 

The jobs available through the program differ by department but are designed to be accessible for students.

“There are different types of jobs, mostly entry-level,” says Gonzalez, “however, each department has different needs. Duties can vary from receptionist to assisting professors in class or events.”

Unlike other programs with strict deadlines, San Jac’s work study has no deadlines.

“There are no deadlines. Students come to the Financial Aid office to check if they are eligible. After that, they can visit Career Services for available jobs,” says Gonzalez. 

Applications are submitted online through San Jac Works.

“Start a job application on San Jac Works,” says Gonzalez, “you are able to filter jobs by campus.”

Beyond offering flexible hours, the program helps students gain real-world work experience and build professional skills.

“Most jobs outside San Jac require certain experience or skill, as well as working a specific number of hours,” says Gonzalez. “Work study jobs are entry-level and understand that the student needs to start somewhere to gain experience. They learn how to apply for jobs, create resumes, practice for interviews, and get a hands-on job.” 

 The hiring process mimics a typical hiring process at any job.

“Students apply for jobs, are called in for interviews if they meet the basic requirements, and are contacted by the department if interested,” says Gonzalez. “All SJC employees must go through a background check.”

For many students the program has helped them jumpstart their professional careers in college.

“For the year 2024-2025 we had 207 work study students,” says Gonzalez. 

Students who participate in the program are offered the unique opportunity to earn income while they learn. It is designed to accommodate school schedules, offer on-campus jobs, and build professional skills. The program supports students and their career development. 

For more information, visit https://sanjac.edu/admissions/paying-for-college/financial-aid/types/work-study or contact SanJuanita Gonzalez at [email protected] or 281-998-6150. 

