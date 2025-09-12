The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
A Smart way to Earn and Learn: San Jac's Work Study Program
A Smart way to Earn and Learn: San Jac’s Work Study Program
“Frogs!” at San Jac
“Frogs!” at San Jac
Wilson wins re-election; run-off set for position 3
Wilson wins re-election; run-off set for position 3
San Jac, Texas State sign co-enrollment agreement
San Jac, Texas State sign co-enrollment agreement
The Industrial Technology Showcase official flyer.
Discover the Industrial Technology Showcase!
Ravens Aims for National Championship in 2025 Spring Season
Ravens Aims for National Championship in 2025 Spring Season
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
Championship Series - New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 6 / Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages
Anthony Banda, World Series Champion and San Jac Alum
Building a Legacy
Building a Legacy
Coach Kelly Saenz Leads Ravens into a New Season
Coach Kelly Saenz Leads Ravens into a New Season
Houston Vinyl Record Show Returns
Mustang Week Texas: The Ultimate Car Gathering
Mustang Week Texas: The Ultimate Car Gathering
Orange Horse by David Best
38th Annual Houston Art Car Parade and Festival Rolls Back Into Town
Lisa, Amur Leopard Photo Courtesy of Houston Zoo
Feast with the Beasts Returns
Courtesy Elephant Family and Newport Restoration Foundation.
The Great Elephant Migration Stamps Into Houston
The Legacy of Professor St. Julian-Varnon
The Legacy of Professor St. Julian-Varnon
San Jac Faculty Member Reflects on 25 Years of Impact and Growth
San Jac Faculty Member Reflects on 25 Years of Impact and Growth
Meet Salvador Serrano Jr.
Meet Salvador Serrano Jr.
San Jac's TSTA
San Jac’s TSTA
Journey to the Top
Journey to the Top
The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times

“Frogs!” at San Jac

Byline photo of Davina Obidike
Davina Obidike, Student ReporterSeptember 12, 2025

San Jac’s South Campus will present Aristophanes’ “Frogs!” this fall, offering students and the community a chance to experience ancient comedy with a modern twist. Directed by Theatre Coordinator and Theatre & Film Professor Jonelle Walker, the production opens on Wednesday, October 23, at the South Campus Black Box Theater.

“The play is about the god of theater, Dionysus, being totally fed up with the state of theater today and deciding the only solution is to travel to the underworld,” says Jonelle Walker, Theatre Coordinator and Theatre & Film Professor at South Campus.

The play will run for six performances: three during the opening week and three more on Wednesday, October 30, Thursday, October 31, and Friday, November 1. Walker notes that even though Aristophanes wrote “Frogs!” nearly 3,000 years ago, its message continues to feel relevant.

In the story, Dionysus attempts to revive a dead playwright to restore theater. Walker believes this mirrors the way people today often look backward for solutions.

“It is really a play about nostalgia and the errors we make in looking to the past for solutions to the present,” says Walker, “that period had many of the same problems we face now: political conflict, war, and consumerism.”

Walker states many young people are drawn to early 2000s culture, but that decade struggled with many of the same issues society still confronts today. By setting the play in that era, Walker hopes audiences reflect on how the past and present are not as different as they may seem.

Why “Frogs!”? 

Walker follows a three-semester rotation of plays: one classical, one modern classic, and one contemporary. This semester, it was time to return to the classics.

“I try to do a classical play, a modern classic, and then something contemporary in a three-semester cycle,” says Walker, “this semester, we happened to be on a classical play cycle.”

The choice of Frogs! also came down to tone. “If we are going to do Greek theater, we should do something funny. Frogs! is my favorite choice,” says Walker.

Still, ancient humor presents challenges.

“Comedy ages like milk, so trying to translate the Greek jokes to today is a constant battle,” says Walker, “there are some jokes that if I did not tell you they were in the original script, you probably would not believe me. But people in 500 BCE were not so different from us.”

A collaborative effort

The production combines the talents of students, faculty, staff, and guest artists. Scenic designer Kyra Nappier and technical director Ty James are shaping the set, while guest artists J. Salazar and Betsy Corrick are designing sound and costumes.

“One of our actors is a staff member, Reed Choate. He works in the scene shop, so he will be building the set and performing in the play,” says Walker.

Although rehearsals have just begun, Walker says the excitement is clear. “It has been chaotic and fun, and there is a lot of energy in the room,” she says, “everybody wants to throw in ideas for how to build this bananas underworld.”

Why attend?

Walker stresses that Frogs! is not a typical Greek play weighed down by tradition.

“People think theater is stuffy and stodgy. There is nothing stodgy about this play. It is just really silly and has no manners at all,” says Walker.

She hopes audiences laugh, enjoy the experience, and also reflect on the deeper meaning.

“Do not sift through the ruins seeking enlightenment,” says Walker, quoting a Taoist philosophy that inspired her direction. “Why am I looking to history to solve problems of today? Why do I not trust myself to be the solution?”

Students, faculty, and community members are invited to attend and discover how Aristophanes’ comedy still entertains and challenges audiences after nearly three millennia.

For more information visit South campus Theatre’s instagram page at sjcsouththeatre.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News and Student Life
Wilson wins re-election; run-off set for position 3
Wilson wins re-election; run-off set for position 3
San Jac, Texas State sign co-enrollment agreement
San Jac, Texas State sign co-enrollment agreement
The Industrial Technology Showcase official flyer.
Discover the Industrial Technology Showcase!
The Essence of Artistry: A Deep Dive into Reigning Fire No.2
The Essence of Artistry: A Deep Dive into Reigning Fire No.2
San Jac College Advances Industrial Tech
San Jac College Advances Industrial Tech
Join Mind Trekkers and Adventures in STEM!
Join Mind Trekkers and Adventures in STEM!
About the Contributor
Davina Obidike
Davina Obidike, Student Reporter

Davina Obidike is a dedicated aspiring nursing student whose passion was born out of a deeply personal experience. After losing a close family member, she was inspired to pursue a career in nursing, driven by a desire to make meaningful connections with patients and provide compassionate care during their most vulnerable moments. Her compassionate nature and genuine interest in human well-being have shaped her journey toward becoming a healthcare professional.

Davina’s goal is to become a licensed nurse practitioner. She aspires to open her own practice one day, where she can offer personalized and holistic care for her community. She has an adventurous spirit and envisions herself taking on roles such as a travel nurse, exploring unfamiliar places, and making a difference in a diverse patient population.

Beyond her academic pursuits, Davina enjoys an active and balanced lifestyle. She finds joy in going to the gym, basking in the tranquility of nature, and reading books that inspire and educate. She also has a creative side, often spending her time coloring in intricate coloring books and expressing herself through the art of dancing. When she is not studying or engaging in her hobbies, she will spend time cherishing quality time with her friends and family, emphasizing the importance of community and strong relationships.

Davina’s dedication, compassion, and zest for life make her a remarkable individual, and she looks forward to her future where she can positively affect the world through her nursing career.