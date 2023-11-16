Thanksgiving Events and Happenings

1. Success On The Spectrum will host a free Autism Event including pumpkin patch fun on Friday, November 17, 5 p.m. to 6:30pm. The event will be held at 4600 Fairmont Parkway #107 Pasadena, TX 77504.

2. The 74th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade will be held in Downtown Houston on Thursday, November 23, 2023, starting at 9 a.m. For more information click here.

3. The Children’s Museum of Houston will host the “Great Gobbler Thanksgiving Week” sponsored by H-E-B Monday, November 20- November 26, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information click here. https://www.cmhouston.org/events/thanksgiving-week

4. Are you in need of some baking? Central Market will host two “Make and Take” events; Thanksgiving Desserts, Saturday, November 18 at 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Thanksgiving Sides, Tuesday, November 21, 6:30 pm – 8:30 p.m. Central Market is located at 3815 Westheimer Road Houston, TX 77027. For more information click here

5. Diwali is a Hindu festival of lights celebration. Fort Bend will host a Diwali Celebration on Sunday, November 19 at 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The celebration will be held in Sugar Land Town Square 15958 City Walk Sugar Land, TX 77479. Historically, it is a sold out event – get your tickets today here.

6. Calling all artist enthusiasts. Painting with a Twist, the Baytown location will host a “Thanksgiving Break ~ Drink Up ~ DIY Candles on November 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The location is 407 W. Baker Rd, Ste L Baytown, TX 77521.

7. Dialogue Institute of Southwest, Houston will host Early Thanksgiving Dinner with Key Note Speaker and Texas Representative Alma A. Allen on Thursday, November 16, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Raindrop Turkish House, 9301 West Bellfort Boulevard Houston, TX 77031. For more information click here.

8. Feeling fancy? The Post Oak Hotel, Uptown Houston will host the Thanksgiving Fall Harvest, Thursday, November 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Post Oak Hotel is located at 1600 West Loop South Houston, TX 77027. For more information click here.

9. An out of this world “Galaxy Lights” will be presented at Space Center Houston. The Galaxy Lights event is now open and will be available until January 7, Galaxy lights are from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information click here.

10. TXU Energy is presents “ZOO Lights” at the Houston Zoo from November 17 – January 7. For more information click here.

1. The Great Houston Pie Run will be held Saturday, November 18, at 7:30 a.m. for the he 5K/10K run. The Kids K start will begin at 9:30 a.m. The Great Houston Pie Run is located at King’s Bierhaus 2044 E TC Jester Blvd, Houston, TX. For more information click here.

2. Sugar Land Texas will host the Turkey Trails, 5K, 10K, Kids Dash, and Virtual event Sunday, November 19 at Brazos River Park located at 18427 SW Freeway Sugar Land TX 77479. For more information click here.

3. The 15th Annual Bay Area Turkey Trot will be held on Thursday, November 23. Start Times for the kids 1K is 7:15 a.m. and the 5K or 10K will begin at 7:30 a.m. For more information click here.

4. Memorial Park, Eastern Glades will host the 8th Annual Free Turkey Trot 5K and 10K Thursday, November 23, at 8a.m. For more information click here.

5. Pearland Texas will host a Turkey Trot, November 23, 2023at 7:30 a.m. For more information click here.

6. DOGTOPIA Of Atascocita Texas will host a Turkey Race (For Dogs), November 22, all day at 7140 FM 1960 Rd E, Humble, Texas 77346, 346-616-5382. For more information visit [email protected]

7. Paw Parents can bring their fur babies to Twinkle Town “Santa Paws” event. All furry friends are welcomed to enjoy the holiday celebrations and take a free picture with Santa. Santa Paws will be held at Trebly Park, located at 1515 Fannin Street Houston TX 77002. For more information click here.



1. Give back with “Operation Turkey” – Houston hosted by American Legion, Post 654, November 22 · 6am – November 23 · 11:30am, located at 3105 Campbell Rd. Houston, TX 77080 and the “Houston Turkey Tailgate” held on November 22 at 6 p.m. at various locations. For more information click here.

2. Meals on Wheels Thanksgiving Volunteer Call Team are in need of volunteers for Thursday, November 23, starting at 9 a.m. For more information click here.

3. The Houston Food Bank will host several volunteer opportunities. The Houston Food Bank Calendar of Volunteer Opportunities can be found here.

4. My Brother’s Keeper Outreach Center Thanksgiving Celebration Meal Distribution is held on November 19 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 9225 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston, TX 77099. For more information call 281-498-9933.

5. City Wide Club of America Thanksgiving Day Super Feast are accepting food donations, volunteers, and toys. For more information click here.

6. Thanksgiving Loaves and Fishes Program have a list of several volunteer or donation opportunities on November 18 For more information visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20F044DACA728A3FB6-46007369-2023#/ or Donate by visiting https://www.pophouston.org/ministries/thanksgiving/

7. Houston Food Bank “Canstruction” Houston and more volunteer opportunities are available November 12 – 18. For more information click here.

1. The Houston Symphony at Jones Hall will host a musical Thanksgiving Weekend with the “I Will Survive” diva legends concert, November 24 – 26, For more information click here.

2. The EL Rodeo Disco Thanksgiving Dance 2023 will be held on November 22 at 9 p.m. and November 23 at 2 a.m. The concert will be held at 10531 Gulf Freeway Houston, TX 77034. For more information click here.

3. Twisted Sistas is hosting Jazzy Thanksgiving Friday, November 17 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 3338 Dixie Drive, Houston, TX. For more information click here.

4. Hightailers Thanksgiving concert will be Thursday, November 23 at 8 p.m. at La Coqueta, 2020 Studewood St, Houston. For more information click here.

5. Kemah Boardwalk will host a Tejano Music Super Fest, November 17 – 19. For more information click here.