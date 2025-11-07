Veteran Resource Fair @ San Jacinto College

San Jacinto College is hosting the third annual Veterans & Military Affiliate Resource Fair at 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, at LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy, & Technology

San Jacinto College, Central Campus, building C45 7901 W. Fairmont Parkway Pasadena, TX 77505. It is open to everyone with a goal of providing veterans and their families with educational information, resources and support; the event will offer free lunch, prizes and resource vendors and those looking to employ veterans. Services for home/food insecurity resources and mental health awareness and PTSD programs will also be provided.