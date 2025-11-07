The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
Great Gatsby! Let's Celebrate with the Raven Book Society!
Great Gatsby! Let’s Celebrate with the Raven Book Society!
HVAC technicians will often handle heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration systems.
HVAC Gators: Powering the Future
Happy Thanks and Giving
Happy Thanks and Giving
Veteran Resource Fair @ San Jacinto College
Veteran Resource Fair @ San Jacinto College
https://www.sanjac.edu/about/board-trustees/
Burke appointed to the San Jacinto College Board of Trustees
Workshop: Start a Business While Working a Full-Time Job
Workshop: Start a Business While Working a Full-Time Job
Ravens Aims for National Championship in 2025 Spring Season
Ravens Aims for National Championship in 2025 Spring Season
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
Championship Series - New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 6 / Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages
Anthony Banda, World Series Champion and San Jac Alum
Building a Legacy
Building a Legacy
Flyer for Santa's Christmas Magic shows.
Christmas Magic at the San Jac Theatre!
We Fight Together
We Fight Together
Fall Festival At Frobergs Farm
Fall Festival At Frobergs Farm
Pets and Pumpkins
Pets and Pumpkins
Explore heritage, printmaking, and nostalgia at San Jac
Explore heritage, printmaking, and nostalgia at San Jac
Monarch Café Celebrates Grand Opening
Monarch Café Celebrates Grand Opening
Purpose: A Faculty Excellence Institute Podcast Ep. 5-7
Purpose: A Faculty Excellence Institute Podcast Ep. 5-7
Latest Accents Released
Latest Accents Released
Digital Marketing Tips for Students
Purpose: A Faculty Excellence Institute Podcast Ep. 3 & 4
Purpose: A Faculty Excellence Institute Podcast Ep. 3 & 4
The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times

Veteran Resource Fair @ San Jacinto College

November 7
Jacquelynn Conger, Director, Public Relations and Marketing CommunicationsNovember 7, 2025
Veteran Resource Fair @ San Jacinto College

San Jacinto College is hosting the third annual Veterans & Military Affiliate Resource Fair at 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, at LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy, & Technology

San Jacinto College, Central Campus, building C45 7901 W. Fairmont Parkway Pasadena, TX 77505. It is open to everyone with a goal of providing veterans and their families with educational information, resources and support; the event will offer free lunch, prizes and resource vendors and those looking to employ veterans. Services for home/food insecurity resources and mental health awareness and PTSD programs will also be provided.

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Fall 2025
Join us for “Out of This World” STEM Expos
Join us for “Out of This World” STEM Expos
North Campus Night before Halloween Art Show
North Campus Night before Halloween Art Show
We Fight Together
We Fight Together
Start Your Engines San Jac: On The Magic Book Bus!
Start Your Engines San Jac: On The Magic Book Bus!
San Jac to Host National Night Out
San Jac to Host National Night Out
Celebrating Thought in Philosophy Club
Celebrating Thought in Philosophy Club
More in News and Student Life
https://www.sanjac.edu/about/board-trustees/
Burke appointed to the San Jacinto College Board of Trustees
Pop-Up Classes: A Solution?
Pop-Up Classes: A Solution?
Ravens Rave for Writing Day!
Ravens Rave for Writing Day!
Join FBLA
Join FBLA
Join the Hispanic Cultural Club
Join the Hispanic Cultural Club
Accents
Accents