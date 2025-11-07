Digital Marketing Tips for Students

San Jacinto College students can learn valuable marketing tips from Houston Hitlist founder Davis Beal, who shared his journey growing a 25,000-follower Instagram platform and offering advice for aspiring digital entrepreneurs. Houston Hitlist is a popular Houston based food account known for spotlighting local restaurants and hidden gems, it has become a trusted guide for food lovers across the city. Beal started the account in January 2023 as a fun and affordable way to explore new restaurants while creating content that Houstonians could enjoy.

What began as a fun project quickly evolved into a rapidly growing platform. Beal discussed how his passion for food and content creation led to his social media development and how students can apply similar strategies to their own digital ventures.

“I got inspired to start Houston Hitlist because I was spending too much money on dates with my girlfriend. I wanted to find an inexpensive way for both of us to try new spots, while also bonding through it,” he said.

As the page started to gain more following, Beal decided to take it more seriously, realizing he could combine new experiences with monetary opportunities. While building his brand, Beal said consistency was his biggest challenge.

“I created the page when I played football at The University of Houston. It was difficult to balance my school, social life, and the food page all together. I was grateful once I graduated to dedicate a couple of months to the page. It grew rapidly from there,” he said.

Even now, Beal balances a full-time job as a construction engineer while running his Instagram brand. “Consistency is key,” he added.

For students interested in marketing, social media, or digital entrepreneurship, Beal offered straightforward advice.

“Stay consistent, find your passion, market what makes you unique. Reach out to brands and companies even if you feel silly, you really never know,” he said.

Beal also emphasized the importance of marketing oneself and understanding niches.

“Overall, just knowing how to market yourself and your niches is crucial. Again, consistency is the secret to success. It is insane how much my page grew just from remaining consistent,” he explained.

Looking ahead, Beal sees social media as a growing opportunity for student entrepreneurs.

“I think opportunities will continue to grow rapidly for students who are willing to learn and adapt. Social media platforms are always evolving, and brands are increasingly looking for fresh, authentic voices to promote their products. Students who focus on building their personal brand, experimenting with content, and engaging with their audience will have more chances than ever to turn their passions into real-world business opportunities,” Beal stated.

Beal’s story highlights the balance between creativity, dedication, and time management in growing a personal brand.

By sharing his journey, he offered San Jac students strategies to explore digital marketing, while also illustrating that entrepreneurial success can come from following your passions even while managing school or a full-time job. Students can take inspiration from Beal’s experience to experiment with platforms like Instagram or TikTok, build their own brand presence, and engage in digital marketing opportunities that may expand into internships or career paths.

His insights demonstrate that with consistent effort and strategic thinking, even a personal passion project can turn into a professional opportunity.

Through the interview, Beal emphasized that success in social media marketing requires persistence, creativity, and a willingness to learn from mistakes. His journey serves as both a practical guide and a source of motivation for San Jac students seeking to explore entrepreneurship and digital media.