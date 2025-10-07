Board of Trustees approves 2025 property tax rates

Pasadena, Texas – The San Jacinto College Board of Trustees approved the 2025 tax rate for the College District during its regularly scheduled October meeting.

The rate approved by the Board is 15.4615 cents per $100 valuation of taxable property located within the San Jacinto Community College District, which is approximately 0.0253 cents (0.16%) below the prior year’s rate of 15.4868 cents. It is comprised of an assessment for maintenance and operations (10.8529 cents) and a separate debt service tax rate (4.6086 cents). The approved 2025 tax rate is lower than the calculated no-new-revenue tax rate of 15.5158 cents. The no-new-revenue tax rate is the rate that provides the taxing unit with about the same amount of revenue it received in the previous year, less estimated refunds from disputed values.

For calendar year 2025, the average taxable value of a residence homestead in the San Jacinto Community College District is $188,322. With the adoption by the governing body of a tax rate of 15.4615 cents per $100 of taxable value, the amount of taxes imposed this year on the average home would be $291.17.