San Jacinto College employee honored with ACCT Award

Pasadena, Texas – The Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) has named Mandi Reiland, executive operations manager to the San Jacinto College Board of Trustees and Chancellor, as the sole nominee from the Western Region for the 2025 Professional Board Staff Member Award.

This prestigious award recognizes a board professional staff member who has made an exceptional contribution to their college’s governance and leadership. Each year, one recipient is selected from each of ACCT’s five regions nationwide. Regional awardees are then considered for national recognition, to be announced during the ACCT Leadership Congress in October.

“I am incredibly honored to receive this recognition,” said Reiland. “This is a reflection of the important role San Jacinto College plays in transforming lives through education. I am grateful to work with such dedicated trustees and leaders who put students and our community first, and I truly appreciate this award from ACCT.”

Reiland was recognized for her dedication to ensuring effective board operations, supporting trustees in their governance role, and strengthening communication between the board, the College, and the community. Her leadership and professionalism have helped advance San Jacinto College’s mission of serving students in the greater Houston region.

“Board professionals are often the unsung heroes who keep our governance processes running smoothly,” said Dr. Brenda Hellyer, San Jacinto College Chancellor. “Mandi’s commitment to excellence, attention to detail, and tireless support of our trustees and students exemplify the highest standards of service. We are proud to see her contributions recognized at the national level.”

Reiland has been with San Jacinto College for nearly 13 years, serving as a key member of the Chancellor’s team and a guiding force behind board governance and strategic initiatives.

The Professional Board Staff Award is part of ACCT’s annual Regional Awards program, which also honors outstanding trustees, chief executive officers, faculty members, and board/CEO teams across the country.