Workshop: Start a Business While Working a Full-Time Job

Fernadna Gomez, Student ReporterSeptember 15, 2025
Workshop: Start a Business While Working a Full-Time Job

HOUSTON, TX — September 14, 2025 — San Jacinto College’s Center for Entrepreneurship will host a free workshop titled “Start a Business While Working a Full-Time Job” on Wednesday, September 17th, at the college’s North Campus. The event will run from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Room N-12.201 E, and is open to the public.

The workshop aims to equip attendees with practical strategies to launch and grow a business without leaving their current jobs. All of the participants will learn how to turn after-hours ideas into real revenue by leveraging time management, business planning, and low-risk entrepreneurial tactics. 

The event is designed for individuals who dream of entrepreneurship but feel constrained by their 9-to-5 commitments. With inflation and job market uncertainty affecting many households, San Jacinto College is providing this workshop as a resource for financial independence and innovation.

“There’s a growing number of people who want to start something of their own but can’t afford to quit their day jobs,” said a representative from the Center for Entrepreneurship. “This workshop will provide them with the tools and confidence to get started on their business journey—right where they are.”

Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with other aspiring entrepreneurs and access college resources designed to support small business development. No prior business experience is necessary, and anyone interested is encouraged to attend.

The event is hosted by San Jacinto College Center for Entrepreneurship, a division that regularly offers training, mentorship, and events tailored for emerging business owners. The session is free, but attendees are encouraged to RSVP via the QR code provided on the event flyer to reserve their spot.

The workshop will take place at 5800 Uvalde Rd., Houston, TX 77049, a location easily accessible for students and community members on the East side and all its surrounding areas.

“Ready to start dreaming of your own business even if you’re still stuck at a 9-5? Learn practical strategies to launch and grow your own business without quitting your day job,” says the correspondent of the Center for Entrepreneurship. 

For more information, visit San Jacinto College’s website or scan the RSVP QR code featured in promotional materials.

About the Contributor
Fernadna Gomez
Fernadna Gomez, Student Reporter

Fernanda Gomez is known by family and friends as “Fer.” Gomez was born in El Salvador and moved to Houston, Texas, when she was eight years old. Gomez is currently majoring in communications, but plans to continue their education to earn a bachelor’s degree, or possibly even attend dental school. Gomez currently works as a dental assistant.

Gomez finds Communication fascinating, how information can be interpreted and shared in so many different ways—whether through writing, speaking, or digital platforms like social media. Gomez’s parents are her biggest inspiration and support system, and because of them, she truly values education and personal growth as she works toward future career goals.

Outside of school, Gomez practices yoga, spends time with her niece and nephew, watches movies, and takes care of herself with skin and hair care routines. Gomez also has a real passion for coffee—she enjoys making it during her downtime. A fun fact about Gomez is that “I never leave the house without wearing jewelry.” One of Gomez’s talents is dancing, and she’s been told she is really good at it!

Gomez stays motivated by her desire to accomplish her goals and make herself proud. She lives by the lesson to always stay humble. Life can be challenging, but she believe staying grounded and focused is essential.