Remembering 9/11

On September 11, 2001 four planes were hijacked by terrorist that redirected the flight path to collide with the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers in New York City and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. The last plane was downed in a field outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania, missing a suspected target of the White House or the United States capital.

“ Terrorist attacks can shake the foundations of our biggest buildings, but they cannot touch the foundation of America. These acts shattered steel, but they cannot dent the steel of American resolve. — President George W. Bush, September 11, 2001

These attacks killed nearly 3,000 people. Recovery efforts also claimed the lives of emergency responders, as they searched for survivors at ground zero, the site of the collapsed twin towers. On the 10th Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, a memorial was erected directly where the World Trade Center Twin Towers once stood to honor the individual lives lost during the attacks.

For more information visit https://www.georgewbushlibrary.gov/research/topic-guides/september-11-2001-terrorist-attacks#:~:text=On%20the%20morning%20of%20September,on%20as%20President%20George%20W.