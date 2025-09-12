Remembering 9/11

The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
Wilson wins re-election; run-off set for position 3
Wilson wins re-election; run-off set for position 3
San Jac, Texas State sign co-enrollment agreement
San Jac, Texas State sign co-enrollment agreement
The Industrial Technology Showcase official flyer.
Discover the Industrial Technology Showcase!
The Essence of Artistry: A Deep Dive into Reigning Fire No.2
The Essence of Artistry: A Deep Dive into Reigning Fire No.2
San Jac College Advances Industrial Tech
San Jac College Advances Industrial Tech
Ravens Aims for National Championship in 2025 Spring Season
Ravens Aims for National Championship in 2025 Spring Season
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
Championship Series - New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 6 / Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages
Anthony Banda, World Series Champion and San Jac Alum
Building a Legacy
Building a Legacy
Coach Kelly Saenz Leads Ravens into a New Season
Coach Kelly Saenz Leads Ravens into a New Season
Mustang Week Texas: The Ultimate Car Gathering
Mustang Week Texas: The Ultimate Car Gathering
Orange Horse by David Best
38th Annual Houston Art Car Parade and Festival Rolls Back Into Town
Lisa, Amur Leopard Photo Courtesy of Houston Zoo
Feast with the Beasts Returns
Courtesy Elephant Family and Newport Restoration Foundation.
The Great Elephant Migration Stamps Into Houston
Opening Day, March 4, 2025 –Photo courtesy of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Houston Rodeo: A Tradition of Grit, Community, and Unmatched Texas Spirit
San Jac Faculty Member Reflects on 25 Years of Impact and Growth
San Jac Faculty Member Reflects on 25 Years of Impact and Growth
Meet Salvador Serrano Jr.
Meet Salvador Serrano Jr.
San Jac's TSTA
San Jac’s TSTA
Journey to the Top
Journey to the Top
San Jac's MOSAIC Mentorship Program
San Jac’s MOSAIC Mentorship Program
The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times

Remembering 9/11

24th Anniversary of the 9/11 Attacks
September 12, 2025

On September 11, 2001 four planes were hijacked by terrorist that redirected the flight path to collide with the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers in New York City and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. The last plane was downed in a field outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania, missing a suspected target of the White House or the United States capital. 

These attacks killed nearly 3,000 people. Recovery efforts also claimed the lives of emergency responders, as they searched for survivors at ground zero, the site of the collapsed twin towers. On the 10th Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, a memorial was erected directly where the World Trade Center Twin Towers once stood to honor the individual lives lost during the attacks.

For more information visit https://www.georgewbushlibrary.gov/research/topic-guides/september-11-2001-terrorist-attacks#:~:text=On%20the%20morning%20of%20September,on%20as%20President%20George%20W.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Fall 2025
San Jacinto College interns set standard for biomanufacturing collaboration
San Jacinto College interns set standard for biomanufacturing collaboration
San Jacinto College Calendar Brief: September 2025
San Jacinto College Calendar Brief: September 2025
San Jacinto College Named One of Texas’ Top 10 EMS Programs
San Jacinto College Named One of Texas’ Top 10 EMS Programs
More in Showcase
Summer Break for San Jac Times, next issue is September 2025
Wilson wins re-election; run-off set for position 3
Wilson wins re-election; run-off set for position 3
San Jac, Texas State sign co-enrollment agreement
San Jac, Texas State sign co-enrollment agreement
Mustang Week Texas: The Ultimate Car Gathering
Mustang Week Texas: The Ultimate Car Gathering
San Jac Faculty Member Reflects on 25 Years of Impact and Growth
San Jac Faculty Member Reflects on 25 Years of Impact and Growth
Lisa, Amur Leopard Photo Courtesy of Houston Zoo
Feast with the Beasts Returns