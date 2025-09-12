9/10 World Suicide Prevention Day

September is a month in which we recognize life challenges and the questions surrounding suicide and suicide prevention. September 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day to raise awareness and promote prevention.

In 2021, the World Health Organization reported that globally, suicide was the third leading cause of death among 15 to 29-year-olds, with over 700,000 deaths per year, making suicide a public health concern. Yearly suicide attempts are even more. Awareness and prevention methods are two tools used to address suicide.

San Jac offers resources for mental health, and an online mental health screening is provided at https://ccmh-s.psu.edu/ccaps-web/Csp/4ab944debc2d45ac9b1f9c8df54970e2. Students can also schedule an appointment with a counselor by visiting https://www.whos-next.com/sanjac/appointments/app01/step2_type.aspx?deptname=mentalhealth&

For more information on mental health resources visit https://www.sanjac.edu/support/health-support/mental-health-resources/.