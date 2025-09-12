The student news site of San Jacinto College

Wilson wins re-election; run-off set for position 3
San Jac, Texas State sign co-enrollment agreement
The Industrial Technology Showcase official flyer.
Discover the Industrial Technology Showcase!
The Essence of Artistry: A Deep Dive into Reigning Fire No.2
San Jac College Advances Industrial Tech
Ravens Aims for National Championship in 2025 Spring Season
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
Championship Series - New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 6 / Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages
Anthony Banda, World Series Champion and San Jac Alum
Building a Legacy
Coach Kelly Saenz Leads Ravens into a New Season
Mustang Week Texas: The Ultimate Car Gathering
Orange Horse by David Best
38th Annual Houston Art Car Parade and Festival Rolls Back Into Town
Lisa, Amur Leopard Photo Courtesy of Houston Zoo
Feast with the Beasts Returns
Courtesy Elephant Family and Newport Restoration Foundation.
The Great Elephant Migration Stamps Into Houston
Opening Day, March 4, 2025 –Photo courtesy of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Houston Rodeo: A Tradition of Grit, Community, and Unmatched Texas Spirit
San Jac Faculty Member Reflects on 25 Years of Impact and Growth
Meet Salvador Serrano Jr.
San Jac's TSTA
Journey to the Top
San Jac's MOSAIC Mentorship Program
9/10 World Suicide Prevention Day

Suicide Prevention Awareness
September 12, 2025
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

September is a month in which we recognize life challenges and the questions surrounding suicide and suicide prevention. September 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day to raise awareness and promote prevention. 

In 2021, the World Health Organization reported that globally, suicide was the third leading cause of death among 15 to 29-year-olds, with over 700,000 deaths per year, making suicide a public health concern. Yearly suicide attempts are even more. Awareness and prevention methods are two tools used to address suicide. 

San Jac offers resources for mental health, and an online mental health screening is provided at https://ccmh-s.psu.edu/ccaps-web/Csp/4ab944debc2d45ac9b1f9c8df54970e2. Students can also schedule an appointment with a counselor by visiting https://www.whos-next.com/sanjac/appointments/app01/step2_type.aspx?deptname=mentalhealth&

 

For more information on mental health resources visit https://www.sanjac.edu/support/health-support/mental-health-resources/.

 

 

