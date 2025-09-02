The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto College interns set standard for biomanufacturing collaboration

Jacquelynn Conger, Director, Public Relations and Marketing CommunicationsSeptember 2, 2025

Pasadena, Texas – A transformative partnership between San Jacinto College and CTMC is producing powerful results, equipping students for success in the fast-growing biomanufacturing sector while providing CTMC with ready-to-contribute talent.

Through immersive internships, San Jacinto College biomanufacturing students are gaining hands-on experience in a real-world, GMP (good manufacturing practice)-compliant environment. For CTMC, the benefits have been immediate. According to Laine Linden, Head of Technical Operations at CTMC, San Jac students arrived prepared to contribute from day one.

“All three students were very well prepared with baseline cell therapy knowledge and impressive aseptic technique,” Linden said. “They were so well trained on gowning procedures, they didn’t even require additional prep before qualification. From the very beginning, they exceeded expectations—and we definitely plan to continue partnering with San Jac as we grow.”

For intern Caden LaBouve, the experience confirmed he’s in the right field. “This internship has allowed me to become a successful support operator in the cleanroom,” LaBouve said. “What San Jac taught me translated directly to this environment—everything from handling equipment to functioning as a team under pressure. The confidence I’ve gained here is something I’ll carry into the rest of my career.”

Fellow intern Kimberly Parrish agrees. “San Jac’s program didn’t just prepare me technically—it helped me walk into CTMC with a sense of confidence and purpose,” she said. “This internship isn’t just a step toward my dream—it is my dream. I’m exactly where I want to be.”

CTMC’s mission to advance next-generation cell therapies aligns closely with San Jacinto College’s growing biomanufacturing program, which emphasizes applied learning and workforce readiness. The College, as the southern U.S. NIBRT partner, continues to partner with local biomanufacturing businesses such as CTMC, Solugen, and Intuitive Machines—efforts designed to fuel the Gulf Coast’s booming life sciences industry.

For intern Jiselle Mendez, the impact is deeply personal. “This program helped me rebuild my confidence,” she said. “Interning at CTMC let me see how facilities operate and helped me realize the type of team and environment I want to be part of.”

San Jac’s internship model not only supports students’ career goals but also gives biomanufacturing employers a reliable pipeline of talent trained in GMP standards, aseptic processing, and real-world teamwork—ready to contribute from day one.

Potential industry partners interested in developing similar internship opportunities should learn more about the Center for Biotechnology at San Jacinto College at sanjac.edu.

 

About CTMC

CTMC is a co-development accelerator formed through a joint venture between Resilience and MD Anderson Cancer Center. Our mission is to fast-track the development and manufacturing of innovative cell therapies for cancer patients. Located in the heart of the Texas Medical Center, we combine deep expertise in TIL and CAR-T platforms with end-to-end capabilities spanning process development, GMP manufacturing, and regulatory support. As a true partner in development, CTMC collaborates closely with cell therapy innovators to accelerate IND timelines and de-risk the path to commercialization. By leveraging the strengths of our founding institutions, we help bring promising therapies to patients—faster and smarter. Follow us on LinkedIn @ctmcplus and visit www.ctmc.com to learn more.

