La Porte Pipeline Update

SJC Central Campus experienced a short electricity interruption on Monday, September 16 around 10 a.m. when a white SUV hit a nearby gas pipeline.

The white SUV drove through a fence on the west side of the nearby Walmart parking lot and struck the above-ground pipeline valve. The Pipeline is located just minutes past the Central campus on Spencer Highway.

Initially, the campus was placed in a shelter-in-place procedure then soon evacuated. Authorities evacuated nearly 1000 homes. The evacuation area was a half-mile radius and reduced to include a total of 941 addresses. According to a statement by the City of Pasadena, a volunteer firefighter experienced heat stress and was treated at the scene, otherwise, no other injuries were reported.

Multiple homes near the pipeline sustained severe water and heat damage. However, firefighters were successful in keeping the fire from spreading to homes. Energy Transfer, the owner of the pipeline, is offering assistance. Those affected can call 833-226-3340 or visit the Energy Transfer Houston website.

Deer Park officials and Energy Transfer reported that the pipeline fire was extinguished after burning for four days. Authorities recovered human remains in the SUV involved in the explosion. The Deer Park Police Department and the Harris County Medical Examiner are currently following procedures for a criminal investigation.