Coach Kelly Saenz Leads Coyotes into a New Season

As the smell of freshly cut grass drifts through the air and the crack of the bat rings out across the field, the San Jac Ravens softball team is gearing up for their most electrifying season yet.

Coming off a dominant run with an impressive 42-25 (.627) record, the Ravens are determined to extend their winning streak. Entering her 22nd coaching season, head softball coach Kelly Saenz always knew she wanted to have an impact on the lives of young women. So she chose to coach softball, not just for the love of the game and the thrill of competition, but to see the players grow both on and off the field.

“We get to see them grow as a person, as a student, and as an athlete,” says Saenz, “obviously we love the fact they win, they lose, and we get all these awards, but developing the person is the most rewarding thing.”

With her roster of 21, including her returning sophomores and newly recruited freshmen, Saenz plans on fine-tuning last year’s winning formula and using the team’s family-like unity to take the team to new heights.

“I’m excited for this team,” says Saenz. “They are a cohesive group right now and this is probably one of the earliest ones that have been this cohesive this early on.”

This year the Ravens aren’t going to be “power hitters”, they are going to implement speed and execute more singles and doubles.

”We’ve got better catching behind the plate. We’re going to be a lot stronger defensively,” says Saenz.

The fall season is to see what they got, what works, and how it works and the spring season is to execute it and win as many games as possible.

“In the fall our philosophy is every day we step on the field to get 1% better, then in the spring what we are going to do is, again, we’re going to get 1% better,” says Saenz. “But if we make mistakes it’s okay, we just never make them a second time.”

Returning shortstop Angelina Morales is one of the many sophomores who stepped up this season as a leader for her team. She’s been playing softball for 15 years now, to follow in the footsteps of her mother.

“My mom played baseball growing up and then she got pregnant with me at a really young age,” says Morales. “She wanted me to follow her dreams so she just put me in T-ball and that’s where it all started.”

Morales sees something special in this year’s team. The camaraderie is something she loves being around, which makes the long practices that much more rewarding.

“My favorite thing about softball is probably my friends. Hanging around these people [the softball team] makes me happy and we have fun,” says Morales.

Although last season was a success for the Ravens, the team wants to keep pushing forward and better themselves for their tough competition in fall ball. This means showing up to practice every day ready for preseason preparation.

“I feel the team needs to be successful by working hard every day,’ Morales said. “Don’t expect anything to come to you and to communicate with each other.”

As Saenz looks ahead, her focus this season remains on teamwork, leadership, and consistency.

“Do the little things, and the big things will happen,” she advises her players, emphasizing that consistent effort every day in practice builds a winning foundation for the season.

“We’re going to be a quicker team, we’re going to put the ball in play quite a bit and we’re going to have a solid defense. It’s going to be a fun atmosphere,” says Saenz.

For more information about the San Jac Ravens softball season visit San Jac Softball page or follow the Ravens Softball on Instagram @sanjacsoftball.