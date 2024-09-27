Micro Too is Coming Near You

The Micro Wrestling Federation (MWF) is gearing up for an electrifying event at Winter’s Bar on Tuesday, October 22, at 8 p.m.

“The Micro Wrestling Federation is a professional wrestling promotion supported by an entire cast under five feet tall,” shared Jack Darrell, a spokesperson for the MWF

The event promises to deliver two hours of high-flying action, featuring an impressive lineup of wrestlers under five feet tall, including crowd favorites like Little Miss, HotRod, Jamaican Jo, Heavy Metal Mario, Ben Urkel, Micro Suave, Lid’l Lex, Gomez Jr., Ivar the Micro, Hotlanta, King Clover, Southern Sara, and Justin.

“No other company has performed in more events since our inception, making us the longest-running organization within the Little Person wrestling industry,” says Darrell.

Fans attending this event can expect an adrenaline-packed night, as the MWF brings its unique brand of professional wrestling to Pasadena. The Micro Wrestling Federation, founded in 2000, is the world’s leading Little Person wrestling organization. With over 500 shows a year, including four weekly performances at their mini arena, the Microtorium, in Pigeon Forge, TN, the MWF has become synonymous with non-stop, high-energy wrestling entertainment.

“Even if you’re not a wrestling fan, we guarantee you’ll leave the show as a Micro fan for life. Prepare yourself for two hours of non-stop action and unforgettable entertainment,” says Darrell.

The wrestlers participating in the event were selected through a reality show, “Big Little Brawlers,” which premiered on the Discovery Channel on January 9, 2024. The show aired six episodes, providing a platform for talented wrestlers under five feet tall to showcase their skills and join the MWF roster. The show can still be watched on Discovery, Discovery Plus, and Max.

Winter’s Bar, a popular venue in Pasadena, TX, is set to host this spectacular event as part of the MWF’s Texas tour. The Micro Wrestling Federation has two full-time touring shows, Micro One and Micro Too, with Micro Too going through Texas in October.

“Winter’s Bar is one of our favorite stops,” stated Darrell. “We tour through Texas four times a year, and we always look forward to the energy and enthusiasm of our Texas fans.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased online at Micro Wrestling Events, and the show is open to all ages. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to secure their seats and prepare for a night of jaw-dropping stunts, body slams, and off-the-top-rope action.