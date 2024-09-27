The student news site of San Jacinto College

Building Their Brand: How Creative Students Are Shaping Their Digital Identities for Success
Building Their Brand: How Creative Students Are Shaping Their Digital Identities for Success

Liliana Guevara, Student Reporter
September 27, 2024
In today’s competitive media landscape, establishing a strong online presence is essential for creative students looking to launch their careers. Utilizing platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn, these students showcase their portfolios and connect with potential employers, aspiring to roles such as creative directors, social media strategists, digital media consultants, stylists, and graphic designers.

One standout example is Alexandra Rivera, a creative director whose journey illustrates the impact of crafting a personal brand without the goal of becoming an influencer. Through her digital presence, Rivera has collaborated with high-profile brands like Prada Beauty, YSL, and Gap, solidifying her reputation in the realms of fashion and creative direction.

For students entering the media field, a strong digital identity is vital. Rivera emphasizes that building this identity transcends mere likes or followers; it’s about curating a portfolio that
tells a compelling story.

“For creatives wanting to break into media, social media allows brands to see your vision and creativity before you even step into an interview,” says Rivera.

Social media also serves as a crucial networking tool for emerging talent. Brands frequently discover new creatives online, making it easier for students to connect directly with industry professionals. Rivera’s own career trajectory reflects this advantage. Rivera stresses the importance of merging personal and professional content, creating a cycle of inspiration that benefits both realms. By treating social media as professional portfolios, students can display their skills through well-curated feeds, personal websites, or even YouTube channels that highlight their work.

“Contract campaigns for brands like Prada Beauty are fulfilling, but they also inspire ideas for my professional FeelOfFunk content,” Rivera notes, highlighting the interconnectivity of her creative endeavors. While becoming an influencer isn’t a requirement for success, having a well-curated online presence can significantly enhance career opportunities.

“You don’t have to be an influencer to make it in media. But having an online presence can help you connect with the right people and open doors to new opportunities,” says Rivera.
Rivera’s success as a creative director underscores the importance of a robust digital identity.

By considering social media as an extension of their professional portfolios, creative students can forge valuable relationships with brands, enhance their resumes, and unlock new career prospects. For those entering the industry, cultivating an authentic online presence may not just be beneficial; it is a powerful way to differentiate themselves and showcase their unique talents and visions.

Liliana Guevara
Liliana Guevara, Student Reporter
Liliana Guevara is a communications student at the University of Houston-Clear Lake, where she’s finishing up her studies and expects to graduate in December 2024. Over the past three years, she’s gained experience in social media and loves creating content and managing social media accounts. Liliana recently landed an internship at Aesthetic Lab in Houston, which she’s excited about. When she’s not working or studying, she enjoys staying active by running and walking, especially when the weather is nice. She states that working out early in the morning helps her stay motivated both physically and mentally. In addition to her fitness routine, Liliana has a passion for photography and enjoys making engaging social media content. She’s eager to continue growing in her field and looks forward to what the future holds.   