The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
May the Jobs be with You
May the Jobs be with You
Batting Eyes to Cosmetology at San Jac
Batting Eyes to Cosmetology at San Jac
TAPS to Address Human Trafficking
TAPS to Address Human Trafficking
When good food brings Veterans together
When good food brings Veterans together
Outstanding Advisor Award
New Interim Head Coach, New Season
New Interim Head Coach, New Season
Softball Winter Camp
Rec Sports Revving Up for GCCC Sports Day
Rec Sports Revving Up for GCCC Sports Day
The San Jac Ravens Baseball Team
The San Jac Ravens Baseball Team
Vote! Colorado Buffalos or Oregon Ducks?
Flock to the Ravens Block
Flock to the Ravens Block
Dancing on Steel Music and Dance Event
Dancing on Steel Music and Dance Event
A Community Built on Books
The Final Push for Dance
Spring Break 2024: Local Attractions & Events
Earth Day
Earth Day
San Jacinto College Fall 2023 Graduates
C-Rod says what C-Rod thinks: motor heads really just artists when cruising down the street
Chapa’s tips to choosing movie formats
C-Rod says what C-Rod thinks: next generation gaming consoles nothing to get excited over
The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times

The Final Push for Dance

Nicholas Moreno, Student ReporterApril 19, 2024

The dance classes at San Jac are uniting for one last dance performance for the semester.
The dance performance, “The Final Push”, is the final exam of all the dance classes. It is more than just a performance, it is a concert event featuring everything that the dance classes have been taught for the semester.
The performance is free for all attendees on Friday, April 26. The performance is at the Marie Spence Flickinger Fine Arts Center in San Jac’s South campus.
“For many of them, this is their final performance at San Jacinto College, as they will be graduating and moving on to their next venture,” says Jamie Williams, Dance Program Coordinator and Dance Professor.

The performance serves as an artistic expression, hard work, and bonds forged through the shared passion of dance.
“The title “Final Push” symbolizes the end of our semester. Once this production is complete, this one last final push, our semester’s work will be complete,” says Williams.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in April 2024 Issue
Earth Day
Earth Day
May the Jobs be with You
May the Jobs be with You
Flock to the Ravens Block
Flock to the Ravens Block
Dancing on Steel Music and Dance Event
Dancing on Steel Music and Dance Event
A Community Built on Books
Batting Eyes to Cosmetology at San Jac
Batting Eyes to Cosmetology at San Jac
More in Lifestyle and Entertainment
Spring Break 2024: Local Attractions & Events
It Will Always Be, You and Me
It Will Always Be, You and Me
San Jacinto to Host The World Dance Extravaganza
San Jacinto to Host The World Dance Extravaganza
Pasadena Parks and Recreation Halloween Events
Pasadena Parks and Recreation Halloween Events
Pasadena Berry Haunted House Promises Halloween Thrills
Pasadena "Berry Haunted House" Promises Halloween Thrills
Tales of Salem: Live at San Jacinto
Tales of Salem: Live at San Jacinto

San Jacinto Times

The student news site of San Jacinto College
San Jacinto Times • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All San Jacinto Times Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *