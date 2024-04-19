The Final Push for Dance

The dance classes at San Jac are uniting for one last dance performance for the semester.

The dance performance, “The Final Push”, is the final exam of all the dance classes. It is more than just a performance, it is a concert event featuring everything that the dance classes have been taught for the semester.

The performance is free for all attendees on Friday, April 26. The performance is at the Marie Spence Flickinger Fine Arts Center in San Jac’s South campus.

“For many of them, this is their final performance at San Jacinto College, as they will be graduating and moving on to their next venture,” says Jamie Williams, Dance Program Coordinator and Dance Professor.

The performance serves as an artistic expression, hard work, and bonds forged through the shared passion of dance.

“The title “Final Push” symbolizes the end of our semester. Once this production is complete, this one last final push, our semester’s work will be complete,” says Williams.