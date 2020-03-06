South to Present ‘Passionate’ Lorca Drama

A wedding is coming to the San Jacinto College South Campus but not a very happy one. “Blood Wedding,” a production by the Department of Theatre and Film about how love and passion turn tragic when someone follows their heart instead of their head, kicks off March 5.

Fine Arts major Stephanie Garza, a sophomore playing the bride in the show, said she is enthusiastic about the play.

“I’m very excited for it,” Garza said. “I’m excited for people to see it; the most passion-driven show I’ve been in.”

“Blood Wedding” was written in Spanish by Frederico Garcia Lorca, but Garza noted even with the English translation, the audience “will still see all the Spanish aspects.”

Theater Professor Kevin Holden, also the production’s artistic director, said he looks forward to the show because the department is using a guest director, instead of himself or Technical Director Frank Vela, which brings a different perspective to the story. Similarly to Garza, Holden described the show as “passionate” and further characterized it as “surreal.”

Meanwhile, Garza said she encourages the San Jac community to see “Blood Wedding” and notes it is a good introduction to the theater for anyone who has not seen a play before.

“You will see friends or classmates performing in this show,” she said, “and the best part is that it’s free.”

Performances for “Blood Wedding” take place at 7:30 p.m. March 5-7 in the Black Box Theater (Room 135) in the Flickinger Fine Arts Center (S15) on the South Campus. Further box office information is available at (281) 929-4660.