New South Club Encourages Student Research

San Jacinto College South Campus is home to a new student organization meant to engage students in research activities centered on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). Dr. Sheema Farrah Nasir, Professor of Biology, Anatomy and Physiology, advises the Undergraduate Research Club.

“Through this organization, the students will be able to see how science or STEM really applies,” Nasir said. “STEM is everywhere.”

Furthermore, she said the club offers more than research opportunities. It stresses developing a strong work ethic, practical communication skills, self-marketing strategies, and a broader professional network. Also, students become a part of a diverse STEM community with mentors available to assist their research.

“Giving them the knowledge, but at the same time the soft skills to be able to function in the outside world, that is what makes you successful,” Nasir said.

Moreover, students transferring to universities or applying for scholarships will have preferred knowledge in research to put on their applications, a skill rarely found among community college students, Nasir noted. Club members can participate in the College’s annual Undergraduate Research Symposium on March 20, where students present their research findings in robotics, health, physics and other STEM areas.

Meanwhile, Nasir said the club aims higher than offering just research training; it looks to turn out “leaders who are out in their community.”

“We are not just producing students,” she said. “I don’t believe in ordinary; I believe in extraordinary!”