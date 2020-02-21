Group Exhibition Features 7 UH Alums

The artists featured in Moving Still met as students in the Painting graduate program at University of Houston and continue to meet to discuss their studio practices.

The artists featured in Moving Still met as students in the Painting graduate program at University of Houston and continue to meet to discuss their studio practices.

North Gallery, the art gallery on the San Jacinto College North Campus, is hosting the work of seven artists in a group exhibition titled Moving Still. The art of Charis Ammon, Tracey Ceniceros, Gao Hang, Melinda Laszczynski, Caroline Roberts, Erika Whitney, and Amy Beth Wright will be on display until Feb. 27.

The artists met as students in the Painting graduate program at the University of Houston and continue to meet regularly to discuss their work. Moving Still spotlights some of their older projects alongside newer, experimental art. According to the exhibition statement, “Reflecting on the past allows for hindsight and connections to current studio experiments.”

Featured artist Erika Whitney said exhibitions like Moving Still are essential for the San Jac community because they expose students to a wide range of art forms.

“I feel that most students who might be interested in art can feel limited to their idea of what art is,” she said, “and these works show painting, sculpture, found object, projection, and so much more.”

Mostly, Whitney said she hopes all art exhibitions shown at the gallery further encourage the creative curiosity in aspiring North Campus artists.

“I hope that future shows,” she said, “will continue to inspire students.”

Moving Still is on display until Feb. 27 in the North Gallery of the Grants Fine Arts Center (N1) on the North Campus.

Maria Reyna contributed to this report.