North Celebrates Lone Star Independence with Tributes to Trailblazing Texas Women

Bessie Coleman, pictured here with her plane in 1922, became the first female civil aviator when she earned her pilot’s license in 1921.

Bessie Coleman, pictured here with her plane in 1922, became the first female civil aviator when she earned her pilot’s license in 1921.

Bessie Coleman, pictured here with her plane in 1922, became the first female civil aviator when she earned her pilot’s license in 1921.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 3 + 10? Send Email Cancel

A celebration the size of Texas is coming to San Jacinto College North Campus March 2, when the office of Student Engagement and Activities (SEA) is hosting a dual tribute to commemorate both Texas Independence Day and Women’s History Month. Texas declared its independence from Mexico on the same date in 1836, while March is Women’s History Month.

North Campus SEA Specialist Edward Muñoz said the event aims to educate San Jac students about Texas women whose contributions had a substantial and lasting impact on Texas and beyond. Large mounted displays will spotlight each of their stories.

Among the tributes, Miriam A. Ferguson, the first female governor of Texas along with Ann Richards and Barbara Jordan, will highlight Texas women in politics. Bessie Coleman, the first female civil aviator, earned a pilot’s license from France in 1921 when American flight schools rejected her because of her gender and race, a mix of Cherokee and African American. In the arts, the commemoration will pay tribute to Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, the 23-year-old Tejano singer fatally shot in 1995 by her fan club president.

To top off the celebration of Texas women and the spirit of independence, visitors can enjoy traditional Texas treats like pecan pie and Blue Bell ice cream.

Muñoz said he expects a big turnout based on previous years’ attendance and the eagerness of North campus students to attend celebratory occasions like this one.

“This is an event meant to be a fun learning experience,” Muñoz said, “while still being able to celebrate such a great historic event.”

The Texas Independence Day and Women’s History Month celebration takes place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on March 2 in the lobby of the Student Center (N12) on the North Campus.

Justin Wenner contributed to this story.